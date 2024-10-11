DE30: Lufthansa slumps on oil surge and poor industry outlook
Indices trade under pressure as tensions in the Middle East rise DE30 halts decline and bounces off the zone at 13150 pts Lufthansa...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
FOMC minutes to be released in the evening German CPI expected to accelerate to 1.4% YoY Manufacturing ISM forecasted to jump to...
Risk-off moods can be seen across financial markets as tensions in the Middle East increased. United States killed one of Iran’s most powerful...
This morning is very lively on the markets after the news that the US military killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds...
Summary: Strong gains seen in equities DE30 - technical overview US100 makes new ATH UK Manufacturing PMI remains...
DE30 again the in the resistance zone Wirecard pulls the index higher Market supported by US100 records DE30 had a poor end to 2019 but these losses...
Summary: US indices trade firmly higher before cash session US500 back near ATH of 3254 Initial jobless claims 222k vs 222k expected After...
Stocks trade higher fuelled by trade optimism and PBOC’s easing DE30 climbs back above the 13300 pts handle Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE)...
Summary: Strong gains seen in European indices UK Manufacturing PMI remains weak GBPUSD and EURGBP back at pre-election levels European...
Record markets, lots of politics and central bank intervention – that’s what we had in 2019. How will 2020 look like? In this analysis we point...
Investors from Europe launched 2020 in upbeat moods. Gains can be spotted all across the Old Continent and in most cases indices trade over 1% higher....
Final PMI data from Europe and US to be released today US initial jobless claims seen at 225k Economic calendar looks empty today...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher on the second day of 2020. Australian S&P/ASX 200 finished 0.1% while most of the Chinese indices trade around...
The last day of 2019 brings a continuation of profit-taking on those indices that are still trading but many commodity markets see more inflows. This is...
In trading we typically look forward for setups and opportunities but the last day of 2019 is a good moment to take a look back as see which markets made...
New Year’s eve has a lighter schedule as many European markets are closed and others have trimmed sessions. However the US trades normally, and there...
Profit taking at the end of the year – Wall Street was down yesterday and this mood extends to Asia where Asian shares (AUS200) slid as much as...
