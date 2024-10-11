Daily wrap: Sell-off on equities and the dollar
We are witnesses of a considerable sell-of on the equity market in the last stock market session in most countries. However, tomorrow there will be a limited...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Key support levels: 8711, 8555, 8460 Key resistance: 8840 Looking at the US100 chart, one can see that the price reached local support. The 8711...
Reading: 48.9 Expected: 48.0; prior: 46.3 Chicago PMI, which is one of the most important local surveys, shows a stronger improvement in sentiment,...
GBPUSD Let’s start today’s analysis with British pound. It was a very interesting year for the currency as it started with clear depreciation...
DE30 continues to struggle around 13300 points Supports at 13175 and 13080 DAX vs S&P500 close to decade low Technical Analysis Although...
Wheat prices continue a rally on Monday, reaching the $561 – the highest price in 2019! The price has gained over 20% since September lows amid optimism...
The New Year’s week is dominated by the US calendar positions Chinese PMIs last key figures to watch this year All markets closed on Wednesday,...
OIL prices at fresh 3-month highs following the US strike on Iran-backed positions A strike on positions in Iraq and Syria was a response to killing...
The price of oil was mixed today, mainly due to earlier comments from Russia’s Novak who said that the oil agreement should end in 2020. On the other...
The price of oil rebounds on the biggest draw of oil inventories than market expected. The drop was almost 5,5 million barrels while 1,5 decrease was expected....
Key support: 1.1110, 1.1065 Key resistance: 1.1200 Following a break above the sloping trend line, the upward move on EURUSD accelerated....
Wall Street breaks record after record DE30 more hesitant Short term price actions favorable for buyers Technical Analysis – positive...
Friday brings many rallies with US futures at all-time highs, DE30 opening higher and EURUSD rallying from a support. Oil market isn’t staying behind...
US fuel inventories the main release this Friday Otherwise the calendar is super-light Year-end moves to dominate markets A lot of economic...
US markets were strongly up on Thursday - fresh records for major indices Mastercard (MA.US) report showed record sales during the holiday season Amazon...
US indices had a great year. While S&P 500 finished 2018 around 6% lower, the US index is already trading over 28% higher YTD in 2019. Let’s...
"Phase One" trade agreement may be signed in early January Key issues to be discussed in "Phase Two" negotations Trump may prefer...
Key support: 17.28, 17.20 Key resistance: 17.6, 17.92 Silver reached key resistance at 17.6$, which is marked with the 61.8% Fibonacci measurement...
