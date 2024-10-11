Economic calendar: When trading resumes after Christmas?
One should not be surprised to find out that economic calendar is almost empty during the Christmas period. Richmond Fed manufacturing index for December...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
US indices finished yesterday’s session slightly higher. Dow Jones gained 0.34% while Nasdaq added 0.23%. S&P 500 lagged as it rose...
Modest moves on FX and indies but some major moves in the commodity sphere – that’s the summary of Monday that started a Holiday-chopped week. The...
US new home sales at 719k (734k expected) Durable orders see a big dive on defense aircraft Core orders continue to be weak Another US release...
Key support: 1.3115 Key resistance: 1.3210, 1.3260 USDCAD bounced off the key support zone at 1.3115 last week. The buyers managed to break higher...
Summary: GBPUSD makes the biggest downward correction since the beginning of September Bull market on the US stock exchange continues, US500...
Trading between Christmas and New Year is often subject to a lacklustre liquidity as traders take some time off the markets. The period is marked with...
European stocks trade slightly lower amid thin volumes DE30 struggles at the upper limit of the Overbalance structure Department...
Precious metals can be found among the top market movers at the beginning of a new week. Gold and silver benefit from risk aversion seen on the Asian and...
US durable goods orders seen rising in November Polish construction output slump expected to deepen in November 9:00 am GMT - Poland,...
US indices finished Friday’s trading at record highs with S&P 500 gaining 0.49%, Dow Jones adding 0.28% and Nasdaq moving 0.42% higher Moods...
Summary: New all-time highs for US indices Final GDP for Q3 comes in at 2.1% Upbeat session for European stocks CAD...
Summary: Final Q3 US GDP 2.1%; Core PCE also 2.1% US500 moves up to new ATH CAD falls back as retail sales miss The...
Key support: 13175 Key resistance: 13310, 13420 Following a strong upward move, DE30 started to struggle near the upper limit of the Overbalance...
Summary: GBP losing over 2% against all its peers UK final Q3 GDP Q/Q: +0.4% vs +0.3% exp Carney replacement confirmed by BoE What...
European equities gain following upbeat US and Asian sessions DE30 snapped losing streak but failed to break above key resistance at 13310...
Facts: The pair struggles at the lower limit of Overbalance structure Main trend on the pair remains upward Recommendation: Trade:...
Summary: Canadian retail sales for October to draw attention this afternoon US personal spending and income for November Final GDP releases from...
