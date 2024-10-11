Morning wrap
US indices finished yesterday’s session higher with NASDAQ gaining 0.7% and SP500 as well as Dow Jones rising 0.5% Mixed results have...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Summary: Wall St still outperforming European peers GBP dips as BoE stand pat Coffee pulls back What does PhaseOne...
Summary: Philly Fed and IJC disappoint US benchmarks ignoring European weakness US30 still near all-time high of 28346 A...
Key support: 142.6, 141.5 Key resistance: 145.10 GBPJPY struggles with a long-term trendline from W1 interval today. Closing today’s daily...
Global video games market expected to surpass $150 billion in 2019 Industry's growth expected to slow in 2020 Increased competition...
As was almost unanimously expected the Bank of England have decided to keep the base rate unchanged at 0.75% for the 17th consecutive month. Ratesetters...
European indices trade lower on Thursday DE30 tests lower limit of the Overbalance structure Wirecard (WDI.DE) engaged in a fraud? Moods...
Summary: China promised massive agricultural purchases US can struggle to produce enough of soybeans Could this be the chance for depressed corn? Can...
A weakness of the German equity market continues into Wednesday as DE30 sinks to 13160 points – the lowest level in a week. This is striking as Wall...
Summary: Three G10 central banks to announce there monetary policy decision during the day UK retail sales are expected to have bounced back in...
US indices finished yesterday’s session flat while minor declines have been seen across Asian markets with Hang Seng being the worst and losing...
Summary: Inventory drawdown sends Oil surging higher Risk-on mood remains as Trump set for impeachment DE30 drifts lower despite...
Key support: 1.1120, 1.1000 Key resistance: 1.1200 EURUSD bounces off the key support zone today. The zone ranging around 1.1120 handle is marked...
There’s been a clear market reaction in the energy complex to the release of the weekly crude oil inventories with both Oil and Oil.WTI surging up...
Summary: House to vote on Trump impeachment US500 remains near ATH just below 3200 FedEx shares to fall 6-7% What...
Summary: EURUSD remains stuck in 1.10-1.12 range GBPUSD reverses suddenly Bull market on the US stock exchange continues EURUSD Let's start...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking short pending position on the pair with the following...
Summary: UK CPI Y/Y: 1.5% vs 1.4% exp. 1.5% prior Inflation readings unlikely to impact BoE for now EURGBP pulls back after large...
