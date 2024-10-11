DE30: Solid survey data supports German equities
German Ifo indices improve for the 3rd consecutive month Watch weekly close of the DE30 index! Major merger in the European automotive...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
German Ifo indices improve for the 3rd consecutive month Watch weekly close of the DE30 index! Major merger in the European automotive...
The German equity market started Wednesday on a left foot, declining to the lowest in 8 days but a slightly stronger Ifo is lifting sentiment. The business...
Summary: Inflation prints from the UK and Canada German IFO for December is expected to tick up NZ GDP for Q3 as well as foreign trade data for...
US indices finished yesterday’s trading prettly flat while Asian trading has been mixed so far - NIKKEI loses 0.5%, KOSPI moves down 0.1% and...
Summary: GBP falls across the board on No-Deal fears RBA minutes hint at possible further easing DE30 eyes retest of important...
Coffee Coffee price increase on the back of decline in stockpiles and expectations of a poor harvest season in Brazil Strong demand for...
Summary: Industrial production picks up US indices close to record highs Early dip in equities treated as buying opportunity Following...
Key support: 0.9800 Key resistance: 0.9870 USDCHF is trading near recent lows. The trend remains downward as long as the price sits below the...
Summary: PM Johnson expected to sign bill for Dec 2020 deadline GBPUSD and EURGBP return to pre-election levels Banks and Housebuilders...
Equities from Western Europe underperform on Tuesday DE30 looks to retest the resistance zone ranging below the 13300 pts handle Ceconomy...
British pound is the worst performing G10 currency today. Weakening was triggered by Johnson’s plan to significantly shorten Brexit transition period....
US indices are breaking record after record but in Europe traders are a bit more cautious. One of the reasons could be challenging economic picture as...
Summary: Australian central bank pledges to reassess the economic outlook when it meets next year It admits the past three rate cuts have been...
Summary: UK jobs report for October/November seems to be the most important release today Hungarian central bank is expected to stay on hold A...
US stocks closed broadly higher on Monday with NASDAQ jumping 0.9%, SP500 rising 0.7% and Dow Jones increasing as much as 0.4% Gains have...
Summary: US500 hits new all-time high near 3200 European equities continue to rally in spike of poo PMIs Pound dips after soft...
China unlikely to benefit much from the PhaseOne Europe mired in manufacturing slowdown US Fed not willing to deliver more cuts Asia –...
Summary: US indices in risk-on mood Benchmarks set to open at highest ever level US500 moves within 15 pts of 3200 The...
Key support: 16.65 Key resistance: 17.17, 17.6 Silver is trading near the key resistance level - the upper limit of Overbalance structure at $17.17....