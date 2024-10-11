Breaking: Pound dips after soft UK data
The last flash readings of the year for closely watched industry surveys have pointed to further weakness in both the manufacturing and service sector...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
European investors launch new week in upbeat moods DE30 fails to break above the local resistance at 13373 pts China threatens to...
European business surveys for December have disappointed investors both in Germany and France, showing a slowdown especially in manufacturing. The German...
Summary: November’s industrial output reaches its highest annual growth rate since June A trade agreement with the US could ease uncertainties...
Summary: Preliminary PMIs from European economies as well as the US NY Empire State for December A few central bankers to speak during the day 8:15/8:30/9:00/9:30...
US indices ended Friday’s session little changed in spite of the fact that both the US and China officially agreed to a phase-one trade agreement...
Summary: Phase one trade deal reached Existing 15% levies will be halved but 25% tariffs remain Risk-on move at first but then...
After some concern earlier today it does now appear that the US and China have made a significant breakthrough in their frosty trade tensions in news that...
Summary: US indices to open at highest ever level Retail sales miss forecasts US30 above 28200; MOFCOM press conference...
Summary: Bakkt has introduced cash-settled Bitcoin options LTC/BTC hovers around the upper end of the bearish channel It’s been the...
Global Times reported that Chinese officials are expected to hold a press briefing on the Sino-US trade talks today. The event is a potential market mover...
Key support: 13345, 13170 Key resistance: 13455 DE30 is trading near a key support level - the lower limit of the Overbalance structure at the...
Summary: Landslide election victory for Conservatives 78 seats majority with 1 seat to declare GBP and domestic focused UK stocks...
Stock markets rally on tariffs and UK elections DE30 at the highest level since January 2018 Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) agrees to acquire...
Summary: Conservatives easily secure a majority after the general election The second reading of the Withdrawal Bill likely to take place next...
The British pound is rallying roughly 2% against the US dollar following the UK election’s outcome bringing us closer to get a Brexit deal finally...
Summary: US retail sales for November to be the first important release after the last Fed’s meeting this year Final inflation readings for...
US indices gained across the board on Thursday with SP500 rising 0.9%, Dow Jones jumping 0.8% and NASDAQ moving up 0.7% Upbeat sentiment...
