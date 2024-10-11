GBPUSD soars on BIG Conservatives win, Trump signs Trade Deal!
What a finish to the trading day on Thursday! The GBPUSD has literally skyrocketed after the exit poll showed Tories gaining as much as 368 seats, way...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Summary: US500 soars to ATH on Trump tweet Gold earlier hit 5-week high on US data before falling lower ECB delivers little by...
UK General Elections are one of the key events to watch this week as a result of the vote is likely to have a major impact on the future of Brexit. We...
Donald Trump has just tweeted that trade deal with China is close and both sides look forward to it. It’s not the first such tweet in recent months...
Summary: Lagarde’s 1st press conference contains no shocks US unemployment claims rise sharply, PPI misses Gold moves to...
Christine Lagarde has started her first post-meeting conference as the President of the ECB from a slightly upbeat tone, pointing at signs of economic...
Cannabis sector companies performed poorly in 2019 Enormous inventories could satisfy more than 2 years of current demand Cannabis...
Summary: Bookmakers pricing in Conservative majority Options markets expecting wild swings in GBP GBPUSD remains near 8-month...
Key support: 0.8412 Key resistance: 0.8460, 0.8508 EURGBP struggles with a key resistance at 0.8460. The inverse head and shoulders formation...
European equities trade higher ahead of ECB decision DE30 attempts to break above the 13170 pts BASF (BAS.DE) and MTU Aero Engines...
Summary: Swiss National Bank to make its final decision this year The first press conference of Christine Lagarde as the ECB concludes its meeting Crucial...
US stocks finished yesterday's session slightly higher with NASDAQ rising 0.4%, SP500 climbing 0.3% and Dow Jones going up by 0.1% Mixed...
The FOMC meeting itself looked a bit hawkish at first as the statement was quite upbeat and the so called dot-plot saw no single FOMC member seeing a rate...
The Fed did not change interest rates at its December meeting but more importantly no single FOMC member saw a cut in 2020 and 2021 so the bar for such...
Summary: Oil drops sharply after inventory build US inflation metric ticks above 2% Y/Y US stocks close to ATHs ahead of FOMC...
FOMC meeting is a key event of the day. The decision will be announced at at 7:00 PM GMT and post-meeting conference will start at 7:30 PM GMT. No...
Summary: EIA crude oil inventories: +0.8M vs -2.9M exp. -4.9M prior Large builds in Gasoline and Distillates Oil drops to daily...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
