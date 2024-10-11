US stocks near all-time highs ahead of FOMC
Summary: US indices remain not far from record highs CPI data shows slight increase FOMC meeting at 7PM (GMT) a major event...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Summary: EURGBP is trading at the lowest level since May 2017 ahead of UK elections Coffee price rallied around 35% since the beginning of November DE30...
FOMC to maintain a positive view of things Future “dots” key for short term reaction Powell will be grilled over balance sheet, QE The...
Societe Generale issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
In less than 24 hours Britons will head to the polling booths for the 3rd general election in the past 5 years. Ever since the pandemonium which ensued...
Summary: The price of oil is still volatile and a new direction has not been established There are many doubts about the compliance of...
European indices slide amid lack of tariff news DE30 fails to break above the pack of resistance levels Wirecard (WDI.DE) trades...
The price of copper was pushed higher last week on positive rhetoric from Donald Trump about trade deal with China. This week the price rally is built...
Summary: A 12 billion NZD stimulus package will be rolled out in New Zealand New debt to remain within a target set by the Treasury New Zealand...
Summary: The Fed will conclude its final meeting this year, no changes are expected US headline CPI likely to have quickened a bit in November Swedish...
US indices closed yesterday’s session barely changed with all major benchmarks losing a modest 0.1%; on the other hand, we have seen positive...
Summary: Stocks bounce strongly after tariff reports DE30 bounces off 12900 after solid ZEW data Technical alert: Gold UK...
Key support: $1459 Key resistance: $1467.7, $1471.6 Gold price struggles at $1467.7 resistance level today. According to the Overbalance methodology,...
Summary: US indices spike higher on trade news Reports of a delay to tariffs scheduled for 15th Dec US500 jumps nearly 20 pts;...
According to the Politico report, Phil Hogan, European Commissioner for Trade, will present a new trade weapon to hit the United States later this week....
Oil OPEC+ announced that it will cut output by an additional 500k barrels per day Group agreed to a total cut of 1.7 million barrels per day but...
Markets are nervous in December as a promised trade deal hasn’t come to fruition. This means that final act of scary tariffs may eventually play...
European stocks slide as tariff deadline looms large DE30 approaches lower limit of the upward channel Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) expects...
Summary: UK GDP M/M: 0.0% vs +0.1% exp. -0.1% prior Mixed read from industrial and manufacturing production Minimal GBP...
