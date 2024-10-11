DE30 sharply lower, tests 13000
Early European trade sees DE30 moving sharply lower as comments from China cool market sentiment again. The Chinese foreign ministry urged the US to “drop...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Summary: Chinese headline price growth increased in November more than expected Pork prices saw their second triple digit annual increase in a...
Summary: Industrial production releases from several countries from Europe to be reported during the day Productivity and labour costs data from...
US indices finished Monday’s trading lower with NASDAQ and Dow Jones falling 0.4% and SP500 losing 0.3% Mixed sentiment has prevailed...
Summary: Quiet start to a busy week for Equities US indices near record highs but DE30 drifts GBP pairs remain well supported;...
Price of coffee is surging 4% today and the commodity trades at the highest level since December 2017. Rally can be ascribed to the latest ICO report that...
Summary: Wall St. to start near where it ended Friday Fed and trade in focus this week US500 Technical Overview After...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Key support: $58.5, $57.8 Key resistance: $59.7 WTI price bounced off the lower limit of the Overbalance structure on Friday. However, today’s...
Is the US as strong as the NFP shows? Some positive signs from Asia Europe still waits for the recovery US – how strong the labour market...
Summary: Conservatives holding double-digit lead GBP pairs remain well supported; Options traders getting nervy? Gold one...
Natural gas prices keep deepening their previous falls at the beginning of the new week and are trading already 5% lower compared to the Friday’s...
European stocks slide at the beginning of a busy week DE30 tests 200-hour moving average but fails to break above Wirecard (WDI.DE)...
Summary: Chinese imports bounce back in November partly thanks to an increase of US agriculture products purchases Exports produce a disappointing...
Summary: Canadian housing data for October/November seems to be worth looking at this afternoon Eurozone Sentix index depicting investor confidence RBA’s...
US indices closed Friday’s session higher following the decent jobs report for November, SP500 rose 0.9%, Dow Jones increased 1.2% while NASDAQ...
Summary: All round solid NFP ends weak data narrative US500 surges back near all-time highs USD marches higher while Gold falls Oil...
Summary: US indices rally after strong jobs report Massive beat lifts risk sentiment US500 back above level from ISM mfg miss It’s...
The US NFP has delivered a massive and unexpected surprise. Employment gain was at +266k and unemployment rate slipped to 3.5%. Also annual wage growth...