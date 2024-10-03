DE40: DAX in the historical highs zone 📈
European indices continue upward wave German DAX clears the way to test the zone of historical peaks Quarterly results from Puma, BMW and Siemens...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
The risk rally that sent stock soaring around the world is taking a breather in the middle of the week. On Tuesday the S&P 500 eked out a small 0.13%...
Today, the dollar is exceptionally strong in the first part of the day. The US Dollar Index (USDIDX) is gaining 0.16%, and earlier in the day, the increases...
Swedish Riksbank Rate Actual 3.75% (Forecast 3.75%, Previous 4.00%) The Riksbank reduced the policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 3.75% as...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is relatively light, however, investors' attention will be focused on the statements of FOMC members in the latter...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Industrial Production for March: German Industrial Production: actual -3.35% YoY; previous -5.16% YoY; German...
Asia-Pacific indices are having a down session. The biggest losses are observed in the Japanese Nikkei 225 index (-1.20%) and the Singapore SG20cash...
Tuesday's trading session on the Old Continent brought sizable gains in almost all indices. German DAX gained 1.45%, French CAC40 added 0.99%, and...
Cocoa is rebounding by almost 14% today, which is probably the biggest daily spike ever. Of course, the market closes at 6:30 pm GMT, so some of the movement...
Neel Kashkari of the U.S. Fed just commented on the latest NFP data from the U.S. and hinted at possible further steps by the Federal Reserve in terms...
Arista Networks is a major player in the artificial intelligence space, albeit in a different segment than chipmakers. Arista is a provider of data center...
Apple (AAPL.US) has just launched a live broadcast in which it shares with the public the new iPad tablet offering. The company's shares are...
- Canada, Ivey PMI for April. Actual: 63.0. Expected: 58.1. Previous: 57.5 It is worth noting that much of the rebound in the Ivey PMI index...
Disney results in focus Palantir's lower forecasts lift the company's shares by nearly 10% The Wall Street indices started Tuesday's...
The entertainment industry giant released its 2Q24 results today (the company's fiscal year does not align with the calendar year). The company exceeded...
Ferrari will always deliver one less car than the market demands. These are the words of Enzo Ferrari, founder of the Italian sports car company, which...
Disney reported a decent earnings report for last quarter on Tuesday, however, it fell short of high expectations and its stock price is selling off nearly...
Oil Speculations arise regarding the extension of voluntary production cuts by OPEC+ countries for the second half of this year Saudi Arabia is...
European indices continue upward wave German DAX breaks above key resistance zone Zalando and UBS quarterly results Overall market situation: Almost...
European carbon emission prices are taking a hit today. EMISS trades over 3% lower on the day as higher usage of renewable energy and increase supply of...