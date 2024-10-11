Crypto Newsletter: Mnuchin and Powell do not see need for Fed-backed cryptocurrency
Major cryptocurrencies are trading sideways Ethereum Classic trades near the upper limit of the downward channel Mnuchin and Powell...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Various media outlets spread the information about an agreement among OPEC+ to cut output target by additional 500kbd. This was sought by the Saudis in...
Summary: Solid week of gains so far for the pound Markets starting to price-in Conservative victory US NFP a key event...
European stocks trade higher after solid Asian session DE30 fails to break above the 100-hour moving average BMW (BMW.DE) reports...
Oil producers discuss additional output cut of 500k bpd Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said that “beautiful news” are coming...
Oil producers may announce deeper cuts today USDCAD waits for labour market data from the US and Canada OPEC+ meeting OPEC members...
Another report from Germany delivers a major disappointment – industrial output in October declined a massive 5.3% y/y, way above expectations (-3.6%)...
US indices closed slightly higher after a volatile session yesterday. Dow Jones added 0.1%, S&P 500 moved 0.15% higher while Nasdaq closed 0.05%...
Summary: Further gains for Sterling; GBPUSD > $1.31 Coffee surges to new YTD high FTSE continues to lag DE30 trades...
Coffee prices are on the rise again today and have been testing the $125 level for the first time since October 2018. Despite a lack of support from Brazilian...
The Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said that the House will draft articles of Trump impeachment as president engaged in abuse of power and violated...
Summary: US futures point to a green open 61.8% Fib at 3124 tested for US500 Initial jobless claims falls sharply; NFP tomorrow The...
DAX traded sideways amid trade uncertainty Daimler and Volkswagen among DAX top revenue contributors Allianz (ALV.DE) was DAX top...
Summary: New highs for GBP pairs GBPUSD > $1.31. EURGBP < 0.8450 FTSE failing to join in bounce in indices With...
Key support levels: 3107, 3120 Key resistance: 3140 Looking at the US500 chart, one can see that the price broke above the key resistance. In...
European stock market indices trade higher but DAX lags DE30 failed to break above the resistance zone at 13150 pts Bayer (BAYN.DE)...
The British pound keeps strengthening against other major currencies. GBPUSD trades at 7-month high, slightly below the 1.3150 handle. GBP bulls are encouraged...
Japan announces massive stimulus package Actions aimed at supporting exports and contending fallout of sales tax hike Fiscal stimulus...
