Economic calendar: All eyes on OPEC meeting
OPEC meeting starts today Second release of Q3 GDP data for euro area Revision of US durable good orders data for October OPEC...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
US indices ended yesterday’s session higher as bulls got encouraged by optimistic trade comments. S&P 500 added 0.63% while Nasdaq and...
Summary: GBPUSD moves above $1.31 to highest level since May US indices in the green as they look to recover Top 3 indices charts...
There’s been strong gains seen in the crude oil benchmarks this afternoon with both Brent (Oil on xStation) and WTI surging higher by more than 3%....
For the 3rd time this week a keenly viewed US data release has come in worse than expected with the ISM non-manufacturing index falling to 53.9 from 54.7....
Key support: $1451 Key resistance: $1481 Looking at the gold chart, the price of this precious metal struggles with the key resistance...
Summary: US indices look to recover Boost comes from trade headlines Bad ADP miss ahead of ISM Services PMI (3PM) There’s...
The US dollar is trading lower against most of the G10 currencies after ADP report for November showed a 67k increase in employment. Markets expected an...
Moods on the global stock markets deteriorated this week after Donald Trump decided to reimpose tariffs on Brazilian and Argentinian steel. To make things...
Summary: GBPUSD surges up through $1.30 Tory lead holding in polls Service sector PMI improves from flash reading The...
European equities trade higher on optimistic trade reports DE30 tested lower limit of recently-broken consolidation range Airbus...
Equities along with other riskier assets, like for example oil, jumped higher following an optimistic trade comment. Bloomberg said that the US and China...
Australian GDP growth slowed to 0.4% QoQ in Q3 2019 Household spending grew just 0.1% QoQ AUDUSD gives back all of yesterday’s...
Equity markets keep tumbling in December after Donald Trump hinted at a protracted Trade War and today’s comments from China only add to this negative...
Non-manufacturing ISM for November expected to show a decline Bank of Canada to leave rates unchanged ADP employment change report...
US stock market indices declined yesterday after Trump signalled he is in no hurry to sign trade deal with China. Dow Jones moved 1.01% lower while...
Summary: US500 falls beneath 3100 as sell-off intensifies Trade concerns weigh on sentiment GBPUSD back near $1.30 USDZAR...
Key support: 1.2940 Key resistance: 1.30 GBUSD struggles with key resistance at 1.30. In case of another failure to break above, one could expect...
Summary: More downside seen in stocks Trade concerns weigh on sentiment US500 falls beneath 3100 handle It’s...
