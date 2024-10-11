NZDUSD - recommendation from Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with the following...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Oil Crude prices dropped significantly on November 29 on the back of a downbeat comments from Saudi Arabia and Russia Saudi Arabia said...
Summary: Trump tariff comments spark sell-off Gold jumps to $1470 GBPUSD revisits prior resistance near $1.30 After...
Donald Trump said that he has no deadline for the trade agreement with China. He added that it might be better to wait until after 2020 US presidential...
European equities trade mixed on Tuesday, French index lags amid tariff threat DE30 tries to climb back above the low from November 21 MTU...
USDZAR leaps 0.75% today after the data from South Africa disappointed greatly. Q3 GDP contracted by 0.6% quarterly which means than annual growth slowed...
RBA left rates unchanged during final meeting of 2019 The Bank said that international risks have lessened recently AUDUSD closes...
Trump expected to meet Macron during NATO summit OPEC Joint Technical Committee to review market fundamentals ECB members and nominees...
US indices finished yesterday’s session significantly lower as Trump’s move to restore steel tariffs spooked investors. Nasdaq was the...
Summary: Stocks pare early gains after Trump tariff tweet European markets tank ISM miss sends Gold higher UK data...
There’s been further gains seen in the Coffee market today, with the commodity extending its recent run higher and looking to make another break...
On a day dominated by manufacturing PMIs, arguably the biggest of them all has shown the worst reading with the ISM data for November failing to show a...
European bourses were soaring higher in the morning in the aftermath of stronger than expected macroeconomic data but this mood was quickly soured by president...
Summary: US benchmarks to open little changed Early gains handed back on tariff news ISM manufacturing PMI (3PM) in focus Equities...
Key support: 1.10 Key resistances: 1.1025, 1.1052 Taking a look at EURUSD chart, one can see an inverse head and shoulders pattern on H1 interval....
PMIs suggest a pick-up in growth globally Markets discounting a very optimistic scenario US looking forward to a strong NFP report Europe...
Bank of America Merrill Lynch issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the...
Summary: Final Manufacturing PMI: 48.9 vs 48.3 exp. 48.3 prior. 3rd beat in a row but 7th consecutive sub 50 GBP remains...
European equities rise at the beginning of a new week DE30 breaks above the upper limit of the trading range Lufthansa (LHA.DE) gains...
