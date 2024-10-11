DE30 tests key 13300 pts. resistance
Wednesday’s trading in Germany begins with significant moves as buyers are once again trying to push through the key 13300 barrier. Despite rally...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Profits of Chinese industrial companies decline 9.9% YoY in October The biggest drop since at least 2011 Declining producers’...
Second release of US GDP for Q3 US core PCE inflation seen remaining unchanged at 1.7% YoY in October API report showed a surprise...
US indices finished yesterday’s session higher. All three major Wall Street benchmarks closed around 0.2% above Monday’s closing prices. Moods...
Summary: Wall St. near record highs after US data US small-caps looking to break higher USDBRL hits all-time highs, hurts Coffee Pound...
A batch of second tier economic releases from the US have failed to give a clear indication on the whole with some good and some bad news leaving an overall...
Summary: US2000 attempting to breakout Price moves above prior resistance near 1620 Major benchmarks remain near record highs The...
USDJPY is stuck below key resistance zone SHS pattern can be found on the chart Looking at USDJPY currency pair on H4 interval, one can...
Coffee Coffee stockpiles on commodity exchanges continue to decrease CFTC data hints at significant decline in the number of short positions Rebound...
Latin American currencies are clearly struggling this year with the Brazilian real being the latest victim of a sell-off. USDBRL has leaped nearly 1% already...
Summary: GBP sliding lower as Labour look to close the gap 2 polls point to narrowing Tory lead FTSE runs into resistance above...
Stocks in Europe decline at the beginning of Tuesday's session DE30 tests the 200-hour moving average in the 13200 pts area Siemens...
Powell sees “US economy glass as much more than half full” Fed chief praises bank’s policy saying that US growth forecast...
Numerous semi-important readings from the US to be released today API report on oil inventories to be released today RBA Governor...
US indices finished yesterday’s session higher echoing good performance of the European and Asian shares. Nasdaq was the best performing Wall...
Summary: Stocks rise on more trade hopes China agrees to increase IP theft penalties Uber tumbles as TFL strips license GBP...
Summary: US indices gain with focus still on trade US500 gaps higher over the weekend Uber to begin sharply lower after London...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group issued a recommendation for the AUDJPY currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
GBPUSD is trading in sideways move Psychological 1.30 handle remains key resistance The key support can be found at 1.2780 While Britons...