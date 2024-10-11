What to expect from the UK GE
Summary: Conservatives hold strong lead in polls GBP remains near 6-month highs Is there potential for a surprise? As...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Summary: Conservatives hold strong lead in polls GBP remains near 6-month highs Is there potential for a surprise? As...
Summary: Equities rise on trade hopes (again) FTSE approaching prior resistance 7410 GBP higher after recent polls It’s...
European stocks benefit from improvement in trade moods DE30 attempts to cover weekend gap at the beginning of cash session Trade-sensitive...
China to increase penalties on IP theft Stocks and risky assets start the week higher as trade optimism dominates AUDJPY holds above...
German IFO index expected to make a small jump higher Number of ECB members scheduled to speak today Hewlett Packard (HPE.US) to...
China said that it will raise penalties for stealing intellectual property. The move is aimed at easing tensions with the US by addressing one of...
Summary: Wall St. set to end weekly winning streak GBP dips as flash PMIs disappoint CAD falls back after initial gains on data Coffee...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with the following...
Summary: US indices on track for weekly loss US30 has posted 4 consecutive weekly gains CAD moves higher as retail sales tops...
Coffee prices were depressed for a long time but have been rallying very strongly recently. The price has just broke $116 and is up 19% over the past month!...
Summary: A crypto market has seen a notable pullback so far this week Bitcoin hovers nearby its crucial support Worrisome revelations from China Everybody...
Price eyes key resistance at $17.27 Local support can be spotted at $17.05 Silver has been trading in a downward move since 25th October....
Summary: UK release first ever flash PMIs Both manufacturing and services readings miss GBPUSD falls beneath $1.29 handle The...
PMI indices turned out to be mixed DE30 erases early surge and revisits lower limit of the trading range BMW (BMW.DE) announced another...
German manufacturing PMI up to 43.8 from 42.1 German services PMI down to 51.3 from 51.6 French manufacturing PMI up to 51.6 from 50.7 French services...
Summary: Core inflation in the Japanese economy ticked up in October A rise may have had something to do with a sales tax hike introduced that...
ECB President Lagarde to deliver a speech today PMI indices from euro area, United Kingdom and the United States Canadian retail...
US equities finished yesterday’s trading slightly lower, all three major indices fell 0.2%, on the other hand mood across Asian markets looks...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator