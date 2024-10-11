Trade headlines continue to dominate; Stocks mixed while Oil gains
Summary: Equities recover from early weakness Trade headlines still dominate the markets Oil rises strongly for 2nd day Crypto...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Summary: US indices trading higher ahead of the open US500 found support around 3090 Initial jobless claims rises; Philly Fed...
AEX (NED25) and CAC 40 (FRA40) pulled back from multi-year highs on trade concerns Dutch index is heavily biased towards two stocks French...
The price sits below key resistance at $1474 handle Head and shoulders pattern can be spotted on the chart Looking at gold on M30 interval, one...
Summary: Equities look to recover on trade hopes FTSE trades in the middle of recent range Royal Mail swoons after posting latest...
Trade pessimism continues to pressure global stocks DE30 eyes key support at 13000 pts Moody’s lowers outlook for German banking...
Summary: Confusing trade war headlines rattled equity markets FOMC minutes showed most officials saw still significant risks to the economic outlook Equities...
ECB Minutes likely to be a non-event SARB expected to leave rates unchanged Semi-important US data to be released in the afternoon 12:30...
US indices ended yesterday’s session with moderate losses after Reuters reported that a trade agreement between the US and China might not...
According to reuters report : US-China trade deal may not be completed this year "Negotiations also are complicated by conflicts within the...
Summary: US stocks open lower Are Equities waking up to potential risks Oil extends recovery after smaller EIA build Top...
There’s been a further recovery in the Oil price after the weekly crude oil inventories with a smaller than expected rise sending the market up to...
European stock markets are making a downward correction ITA40 breaks below the lower limit of 1:1 structure European stock markets are...
Negative sentiment prevails on the market after the US opening ahead of important monetary event. Fed will release FOMC minutes from the October meeting...
Summary: US indices in the red ahead of cash open Sentiment falls on US-China tensions CAD gains after CPI data This...
Summary: Markets await release of FOMC minutes EURUSD is trading below the neckline of a double top pattern Could GOLD resume an upward trend? US500...
Summary: Indices reverse after attempted break higher EU50 pulls back to 21 EMA near 3654 GBPUSD remains in 1.2770-1.3020 range Just...
European stocks pull back as trade deal gets more distant DE30 tests the lower limit of the Overbalance structure Wirecard (WDI.DE)...
