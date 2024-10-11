Risk-off prevails as US-China trade deal hopes fade
Summary: US Senate passes a bill supporting protesters in Hong Kong China warns it will retaliate once the bill becomes law Equities slide, yields...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
FOMC minutes to be released in the evening Canadian CPI inflation expected to stay unchanged Two major US retailers to report earnings...
US indices finished yesterday’s session slightly lower with Dow Jones falling 0.4% and SP500 moving down 0.1%, at the same time NASDAQ gained...
Summary: DE30 back to flat after reaching YTD peak US indices pullback from record highs Home Depot results coincide with sell-off In...
Summary: Further gains seen in US benchmarks Dow set for record open despite Home Depot miss HD.US cuts 2019 forecast after sales...
Oil IEA report signals that weakening demand and increasing production in non-OPEC countries is the biggest challenge for OPEC in 2020 IEA...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Oil WTI pulled back from resistance at $57.8 The key support can be found at $55.00 handle The upward move on oil market stopped last week. The...
Summary: Strong gains seen in European bourses DE30 takes out 13300 resistance; <2% from ATH EU50 rallies to 4 ½ year...
Stocks in Europe trade higher in spite of mixed moods during Asian session DE30 surges to fresh YTD high German carmakers gain on...
Early European trading brings a conclusion to a recent consolidation on DE30 as the German index surges to the fresh 2019 high. While the US indices have...
Summary: RBA considered cutting rates at its meeting held earlier this month Australian central bank recognised negative effects of lower rates...
Canadian manufacturing sales reading expected to show a decline US housing market data to be released in the early afternoon Boris Johnson and...
US equities finished yesterday’s session modestly higher with major indices not exceeding a gain of 0.1% Asian session has been mixed...
Summary: US indices pullback from ATHs on trade headlines GBP edges higher as Tories extend lead in polls PBOC keeps loosening...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the...
Summary: Risk-off moves seen after trade tweet “Mood in Beijing about trade deal is pessimistic” US500 earlier made...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the...
AUDUSD rebounded from the upper limit of Overbalance structure at H4 interval Decline may deepen once the pair breaks below 0.6800 Chance for third...
