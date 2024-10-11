US stocks remain near recent highs; Oil pulls back after data
Summary: US indices continue to trade near record highs Will tumbling Asian stocks start to weigh on Wall St? Oil pulls back as...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Summary: US indices continue to trade near record highs Will tumbling Asian stocks start to weigh on Wall St? Oil pulls back as...
The weekly crude oil inventory data has caused some selling in the oil markets with the headline rising more than expected and production in the US hitting...
DAX earnings season is almost over German companies outperformed US peers in terms of growth Margins of carmakers improved over the...
Summary: Further declines seen overnight in Asian benchmarks Hang Seng leads the declines; -4-5% on the week US indices...
AUDUSD has been trading in a downward trend since the beginning of the month The pair broke below the key support after weaker than expected jobs...
Summary: UK October retail sales M/M: -0.1% vs +0.2% exp Core reading M/M: -0.3% vs +0.2% exp GBP mixed with election nominations...
Summary: European stocks trade lower this morning DE30 may be drawing a possible head and shoulders pattern Daimler (DAI.DE) to lay off a sizeable...
Summary: Australian employment shrinks while unemployment rises in October A set of Chinese figures for October disappoints across the board Aussie...
Summary: Preliminary GDP releases for Q3 from various countries will be reported through the day PPI for October from the United States A lot...
US indices finished yesterday’s session slightly higher except NASDAQ which fell 0.05%, Dow Jones increased 0.3% and SP500 added 0.1% - earlier...
Summary: US indices at daily highs as Powell testifies US inflation offers a mixed picture UK CPI falls to 3-year low Market...
Summary: Jerome Powell testifies on Capitol Hill Nothing major from the Fed chair US indices near ATHS, USD and Gold both...
Summary: Double top pattern can be spotted on EURUSD daily chart CHFPLN rebounded off a key support zone at 3.86 PLN Gold market with a chance...
US headline inflation edged up to 1.8% y/y in October (consensus 1.7%) but core inflation was lower at 2.3%, below market consensus and September reading...
Last year markets were rattled by currency crises in Turkey and Argentina. This year the problems arose in a place where not many were expecting them....
USDCAD has been trading in an upward trend since 29th October In case of a correction, look at support market with local geometry USDCAD...
Summary: UK CPI Y/Y: +1.5% vs +1.6% exp. +1.7% prior Core Y/Y unchanged at +1.7%. +1.7% exp Stocks slide lower A...
Decision on European car tariffs expected today DE30 painted fresh YTD high yesterday Lufthansa (LHA.DE) reached agreement with cabin...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator