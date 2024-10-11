Spanish markets decline on coalition concerns
Summary: Socialists (PSOE) and Unidas Podemos reached an agreement to forge a coalition government Both parties lost some seats after Sunday’s...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Summary: Socialists (PSOE) and Unidas Podemos reached an agreement to forge a coalition government Both parties lost some seats after Sunday’s...
CPI data releases from Sweden, United States and United Kingdom Jerome Powell to testify before the Joint Economic Committee of Congress Preliminary...
US indices finished yesterday’s session slightly higher with NASDAQ rising 0.3% and SP500 rising 0.2%, Dow Jones closed flat Falls...
Summary: US stocks make record highs ahead of key Trump speech US500 hits 3100; DE30 tags 13300 Chilean peso collapses UK...
Summary: US benchmarks hit new record peak Trump speech at 5PM (GMT) the main event Focus will be on any trade comments It...
USDCLP currency pair was under an upward pressure last week as protests in Chile intensified over government policies to change constitution and increase...
Equity indices are close to 2019 highs both in the US for US500, US100 and US30 and in Europe for DE30 and FRA40 as traders await two key signals from...
Silver Break below the level marked with an equality of downward corrections and a dive below the $17 handle could invalidate the upward...
Summary: Brexit party to not contest Tory seats Seen as a major boost to the prospects of a majority Pound jumps in response...
Gold has been trading in a downward trend since the beginning of the month The key resistance can be found at $1460 Gold market has been...
Summary: More soft data from the UK Employment change drops; Wage growth falls GBPNZD looking to push higher ahead of RBNZ Even...
Upbeat moods at the beginning of the European trading DE30 opens higher but slides afterwards, 50-hour moving average in play Carmakers...
Summary: 2-year expected inflation in New Zealand falls to the lowest since Q4 2016 RBNZ is likely to slash interest rates this evening to the...
Trump to deliver speech on trade UK labour data for September expected to mimic reading for August German ZEW index forecasted to...
US indices finished yesterday’s session roughly unchanged; in turn Asian markets are trading higher this morning with the Japanese NIKKEI leading...
Summary: Pound jumps as Farage announces Tory support UK GDP bounces back but data still soft Wall St. starts lower There’s...
Summary: US benchmarks slide to start the week Asian trade weight on sentiment US500 dips below H1 cloud All the...
There’s been a sharp move higher in the pound in recent trade after Nigel Farage has announced that his Brexit party won’t contest the 317...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator