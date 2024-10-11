UK GDP bounces back but data still soft
Summary: UK avoids technical recession Other data still points to a slowdown 1.2750 a level to watch in GBPUSD To...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Quiet on the data front with several countries observing bank holidays for remembrance day. France, Belgium and Poland are off today as well as the...
US indices ended last week with a fairly positive session with the Nasdaq adding +0.48%, S&P500 +0.26%, DJIA eking out a tiny +0.02% gain. On the...
Summary: White House “optimistic” on trade deal Positive reaction in stocks minimal US small caps showing...
The main economic release from the North American session comes from Canada this afternoon, with the latest jobs data coming in worse than expected. The...
Precious metals can be found under selling pressure as upbeat moods dominate on the stock market Silver is trading at the lowest levels since August During...
Summary: Bitcoin comes back to range trading after substantial price gains Will Ripple keep moving down? Russia intends to roll out a bill in...
Summary: GBP little changed on the week FTSE gains but lags peers Gold set for largest drop in 3 years On the...
European stocks open lower on final trading session of the week DE30 dipped at the beginning of the cash session but managed to recover Juncker...
Summary: October bring relief to Chinese companies as exports rose much more than expected on the back of improved sentiment surrounding a partial...
Canadian unemployment rate expected to remain at 5.5% in October Another increase expected in Michigan survey data Credit Agricole...
US indices ended Thursday’s session higher with Dow Jones rising 0.7%, SP500 and NASDAQ rising 0.3%; this positive sentiment has not been seen...
US Says the phase-one China trade deal would include a rollback in tariffs. US major indices ticked higher on the correction but remain below...
Summary: Gold and Silver swoon in risk off trade Wall St. moves up to new record highs GBP dips as BoE keeps rates on hold While...
While trade optimism has pushed US indices to all-time highs, precious metals are clearly the losers of this situation. Market optimism drives bond yields...
Summary: US benchmarks soar to new highs US30 moves above 27500 Qualcomm to rise after earnings beat Once...
Summary: BoE keep base rate at 0.75% as expected Two dovish dissenters cause GBP to dip FTSE lifted by US-China trade news As...
NZDUSD rebounded from the lower limit of Overbalance structure A reversal pattern can be spotted on the chart - inverse SHS NZDUSD is trading...
Equity indices have been driven lately by trade news. Avalanche of signals that some kind of partial trade pact between the US and China could be signed...
