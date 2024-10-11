EURUSD - recommendation from Societe Generale
Societe Generale issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Equity indices trade higher on upbeat trade remarks DE30 closes in on all-time high Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE) sinks after cutting...
The United States and China have reportedly agreed to lift tariffs in phases, according to Bloomberg citing a Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman. The...
Summary: Australian trade balance for September produced a higher than expected trade surplus Risk-off prevails this morning as the US and China...
Summary: Bank of England to announce its decision on rates and release a quarterly inflation report Jobs data from the United States Czech central...
Mixed trading on Wall Street yesterday with NASDAQ falling 0.3%, SP500 rising 0.1% and Dow Jones staying flat Wall Street earnings season:...
Trump-Xi meet to sign Us-China trade deal can be delayed until december as talk continue over terms and venue - senior Trump administration official. It...
Summary: Large inventory build and OPEC+ talk weighs on Oil Stocks pull back further Match feeling lovesick UK election...
The weekly crude oil inventory release has shown a huge increase and come in far higher than expected, sending the price of brent back down below the $63...
Summary: Potential reversal harmonic XABCD pattern on US100 Gold is trading in consolidation range GBPUSD pulls back from 1.3000 handle GOLD GOLD...
Summary: Potential reversal signal for US2000 Vix aiming for 3rd daily gain in a row Match shares to swoon The...
DE30 rebounded form the lower limit of Overbalance structure DE30 is once again trading at a key resistance at 13 160 pts DAX (DE30)...
Summary: PM Johnson to ask to dissolve parliament Conservatives draw unwanted (and wanted?) scrutiny German stocks reach highest...
European stocks lacked common direction at the beginning of Wednesday’s session DE30 remains near key resistance zone at 13160 pts Adidas...
Summary: Unemployment rises slightly more than expected, the increase was almost fully offset by a rise in labour force participation Employment...
Summary: Unit labor costs data from the US to draw attention this afternoon Final PMIs from European economies Polish central bank rate decision Between...
Wall Street finished yesterday’s session pretty flat with SP500 falling 0.1%, Dow Jones gaining 0.1% and NASDAQ remaining unchanged A...
Summary: USD gains after ISM beats forecasts Wall St. pulls back from record high Uber tumbles after earnings update UK...
