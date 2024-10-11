Instant view: USD gains after ISM beats forecasts
A stronger than expected data point for the US service sector has provided a further boost to the buck which was already trading higher on the day and...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Summary: Major US indices remain near all-time highs US trade balance: -$52.5B vs -$52.4B exp Uber to open sharply lower...
Range of the head and shoulders pattern still has a chance to realize USDJPY rebound from the neck line of SHS formation The buyers managed to...
Gold Gold price reach key short-term resistance at $1515 RSI indicator and price performance at the turn of Q1 and Q2 suggest that another test...
Summary: UK Services PMI: 50.0 vs 49.6 exp Data follows manufacturing beat Bull flag seen in GBPJPY A...
Mixed moods at the opening of the European session DE30 halts upward move after reaching level of double top from May-June 2018 Daimler...
Summary: Soft services indices from the UK and the US Employment report from New Zealand for Q3 Some central bankers on the agenda 9:30...
Summary: Comments that China demands from Trump to remove tariffs imposed in September have lifted risk sentiment (it seems rather unlikely Trump...
Wall Street finished yesterday's session slightly somewhat higher with NASDAQ rising 0.6%, and Dow Jones and SP500 climbing 0.4% Asian...
Summary: New record highs for US stocks DE30 smashes through 13000 level ECB’s Lagarde set for German address South...
A key resistance zone can be found near 1.1200 handle A break below 1.1075 can launch a bigger decline EURUSD has been trading in an upward...
Summary: New all-time highs for major US indices Trade hopes boost sentiment after Ross’s comments US2000 back above...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the NZDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
November has started very brightly for equity markets as trade deal hopes push indices higher in US and Europe. DE30 is up more than 1% on Monday and over...
Business activity in Europe remains weak With higher NFP in the US, is the Fed right to stop lowering rates? Emerging markets see recessionary signals...
Summary: FTSE moves up to 5-week high GBP drifts lower as ZAR gains Saudi Aramco set for world’s largest IPO There’s...
Risk-on moods at the beginning of European session DAX (DE30) jumps above the 13000 pts mark German carmakers trade higher as Ross...
PMI data from Poland and the United Kingdom Hard data from the US expected to show deterioration New ECB President, Christine Lagarde,...
