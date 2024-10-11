FOMC decision and conference – analysis
Fed cuts rates for the 3rd time this year Central bank signals a pause in easing Limited market reaction so far The FOMC decided to cut interest...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
FOMC cuts interest rates by 25 bps – in line with expectations Statement suggest a pause in future rate cuts! US500 narrowly down, short term support...
For the 6th time in the past 7 releases the weekly crude oil inventories have come in higher than the consensus forecast, however the adverse reaction...
There’s been a swift move lower in the Canadian dollar in recent trade after the latest rate decision from the Bank of Canada. Unsurprisingly the...
Summary: US500 at fresh ATH after a break a 3025 pts handle CHFPLN reached a key support zone at 3.86 PLN DE30 with a chance to move above 13...
Summary: US Advance GDP beats forecasts; prior revised lower ADP employment change in line with estimates US500 edges towards...
The German CPI data was released at 1:00 pm GMT and it came in above estimates. Market expected a deceleration to 1% YoY from 1.2% YoY but the reading...
BoC and FOMC rate decision today USDCAD struggles near the upper limit of Overbalance structure USDCAD is trading a little higher following...
South Africa published Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement today. The country widened deficit forecast for 2019 to 5.9% of GDP while next year’s deficit...
For the third time in five years Britons are set to head to the polls for a general election with December 12th selected as polling day. In theory there...
The FOMC decision is by far the most anticipated market event this week. Investors are sure that we will see another interest rate cut. That’s already...
European shares open mixed on FOMC day DE30 tries to break back above 50-hour moving average Earnings reports from Deutsche Bank...
Summary: Australian headline inflation remained muted during the three months through September Retailers have so far failed to pass on higher...
GDP report from the US economy to be released in the early afternoon German price growth expected to slow further Bank of Canada...
US indices ended yesterday’s trading slightly lower with NASDAQ falling as much as 0.6% and other indices moving down 0.1%; across Asian equity...
The British parliament back snap election in preliminary vote and final decision is expected to be held later today. Earlier, the parliament decided to...
Summary: December elections look likely for UK MPs to vote on new election bill GBP edging higher despite uncertainty US500...
Summary: US benchmarks still near record highs; confidence remains strong PTJ warns of stock crash on Warren victory Google shares...
Zinc Zinc inventories on LME declined 55% this year Positive change in terms of speculative positioning Data from International Lead and Zinc...
