Breaking news: December elections look likely for UK
Summary: Labour lends support to pre-Christmas election Parliamentary vote expected this evening GBP ticks higher in response Despite...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
USDJPY pulls back after reaching new local highs The 108.81 handle is the nearest short - term support We have mentioned in...
Another vote on UK elections to be held today DE30 dips towards 50-hour moving average Earnings reports from Commerzbank (CBK.DE),...
Summary: The House of Commons failed to equip Johnson with a two-thirds majority for his snap elections plan Johnson will attempt to put forward...
Conference Board consumer confidence to be released in the early afternoon 2 Dow Jones members (Pfizer and Merck) to report earnings today 2...
US indices closed higher on Monday with NASDAQ rising 1%, SP500 moving up 0.6% and Dow Jones rising 0.5%; in Asian markets we have had rather gloomy...
Summary: US benchmarks make new all-time highs DE30 hits fresh 2019 peak Tusk announces EU27 agree upon Brexit extension GBP...
By its own recent lofty standards it’s been a fairly quiet day for the pound, but we could be set for some volatility this evening with MPs set to...
Summary: US benchmarks rally into uncharted territory US-China deal hopes provide the boost Busy week ahead on the economic calendar The...
JPMorgan issued a recommendation for the CADJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
US dollar ahead of the key triggers this week France sees a pick up in PMIs Profits in China tumble in September US – should...
Silver rebounds from the key resistance zone Break below 17.94 handle could call for deeper declines The silver price reached the key resistance...
Nordea issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on AUDNZD with the following levels: Entry...
The German DE30 is surging again on Monday enjoying news on Brexit extension and is already 9% up from the October low. At present buyers have no major...
Summary: Brexit deadline to be extended to Jan 31st 2020 MPs to vote later on PMs election request GBPUSD remains well supported Despite...
Mixed beginning to the European session DE30 attempts a break above short-term trading range Covestro (COV1.DE) trades higher on...
Summary: Australian Treasury signals the RBA could start buying bank bonds to take downward pressure off their profitability The RBA could also...
Semi-important data from the US to be released in the afternoon Decision on the length of Brexit extension expected today Alphabet...
