Morning wrap
US indices finished the last trading session in the past week higher with NASDAQ rising 0.7%, Dow Jones adding 0.6% and SP500 climbing 0.4% Upbeat...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
USTR said in statement that China and US are very close to finalize some sections of trade deal which indicates a further progress. The office mentioned...
Summary: UK PM Johnson makes election push GBP set to post weekly decline Amazon falls as earnings disappoint Death...
Summary: Amazon to begin lower after latest results Shares fall as much as 9% in after-hours trade US100 respecting resistance...
Summary: Deep falls on Bitcoin weighed on other cryptocurrencies Ripple breaks out of the overbalance structure This week has not been the...
Citi issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
GBPJPY is trading below the resistance at 141.20 area Pair with a chance for downward correction Rally on the pound clearly slowed down...
Summary: Boris to try and call election on Monday EU27 agree in principle to Brexit extension GBP drifts lower on the week; FTSE...
European indices turn lower after higher opening DE30 pulls back from the top of short-term trading range MTU Aero (MTX.DE) declines...
Summary: Macroeconomic releases from the South Korean economy have been dismal of late South Korean KOSPI seems to be driven by consumer sentiment This...
Swedish retail sales to be released in the morning EU ambassadors could decide on length of Brexit extension today Members of Norges...
US indices finished mixed yesterday’s session with NASDAQ rising 0.8%, SP500 moving up 0.2% and Dow Jones falling 0.1%; the same can be said...
Summary: ECB maintains interest rates Final press conference from Draghi Eurozone data remains weak UK100 jumps to 3-week...
While the pound has garnered the lion’s share of attention in recent weeks, one by product of its strong surge higher has been an underperformance...
The final press conference from ECB president Mario Draghi has seemingly delivered little in terms of surprises so far and unless there’s a...
The ECB has maintained interest rates with the key depo rate staying at the record low of -0.5%. This was in line with the market consensus and investors...
30% of S&P 500 companies have already reported earnings for Q3 Annual earnings growth on the index level is negative Third quarter...
The Turkish central bank slashed its one week overnight repo rate to 14% from 16.5%, well more than the consensus suggesting a cut to 15.5%. It was another...
US30 rebounds from the local support zone at 26700 pts handle The main trend remains upward US indices are trading near theirs ATH. No...