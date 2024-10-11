EU to grant Brexit extension; What next?
While the current week has once more been dominated by Brexit headlines, markets on the whole appear to be consolidating after the wild swings seen in...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Summary: More weak PMI data from across EU EURUSD dips lower ECB decision 12:45 (BST). Final Draghi press conference to...
European indices move higher after upbeat French PMIs DE30 painted a fresh 16-month high Daimler (DAI.DE) surges on solid Q3 earnings...
Summary: German PMIs have come close to market expectations Readings have been weaker than expected though Euro has barely changed as a result A...
German PMIs to be released in the morning ECB expected to stay on hold today Riksbank, Norges Bank and CBRT to announce 8:30...
Summary: Boris Johnson has asked for a Brexit delay because he had to abide by the law France pushes for a short delay only until November 15 GBP...
US indices finished yesterday’s trading slightly higher with gains ranging from 0.2% to 0.3%; positive sentiment is also spreading across Asian...
Summary: Dow bounces after Boeing reports DE30 reclaims 12700 handle Oil jumps above $60 on surprise inventory draw Pound...
The weekly crude oil inventories have shown an unexpected drawdown and sending oil market to their highest level of the day. The full report was as follows: Headline:...
Summary: GBPUSD broke above the downward sloping trend line but the pair encounter another obstacle EURUSD is trading in a key resistance...
Summary: US30 moves back into the green after early declines Index boosted by BA earnings US30 in danger of lagging US500 for...
Bank of America Merrill Lynch issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair...
EURUSD returns to earlier-broken upward channel The pair is trading in a key support zone The EURUSD is trading in the key area above psychological...
Summary: Government pause WAB after defeat on timetable EU expected to offer an extension GBP dips but selling remains fairly...
Lacklustre moods at the beginning of the European session DE30 attempts to break back above the 12700 pts handle Continental (CON.DE)...
Oil traders await stockpiles data Brexit drama continues 3:30 pm BST - DoE report on oil inventories. API report released yesterday...
Summary: The House of Commons approved the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, it rejected the Johnson’s proposed timetable instead Now it’s...
On Tuesday the UK Parliament approved the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement (329-299) but rejected a Johnson’s Brexit timetable (308-322) assuming...
