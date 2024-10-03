US OPEN: Weak NFP report pushes stocks higher
US100 gains after lower NFP reading Apple gains nearly 7% at Wall Street opening At 3 pm BST, ISM PMI data from the service sector will be...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
US hiring slowed in Aprill, and Non-Farm payrolls rose by 175k in April, below the 240k expected, and well below the monthly average of the past year of...
- US NFP report for April. Change in non-farm employment. Currently: 175 thousand. Expected: 245 thousand. Previously: 303 thousand. Change...
Germany's DAX gains ahead of US NFP reading Attention in Germany turns to Henkel and Daimler Truck stocks Credit Agricole publishes higher-than-forecast...
Puig (PUIG.ES) could become the most important IPO on the Spanish market since Acciona Energía in 2021. The multinational company has decided to...
Apple reported stronger than expected earnings on Thursday evening, which has wrapped up a mixed week for US earnings reports. The tech giants have done...
Analysts estimate that the change in hiring will be +238,000 along with a 0.3% month-on-month increase in wages and the unemployment rate held at 3.8% However,...
It’s a risk on day as we wait for payrolls, scheduled for release at 1330 BST. European markets have opened higher, the dollar is lower on a broad...
Final PMI data for the UK services sector for April. Currently: 55.0; expected: 54.9; previous: 53.1. Composite reading of 54.1 versus 54.0 expected...
Norges Bank decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 4.5%, in line with analysts' expectations. NOK strengthened against the dollar...
Futures point to higher opening of European indices in early Friday session Investors' attention will focus today on the NFP report from the US The...
Futures based on U.S. stock indices gained yesterday after the close of the cash session following the release of Apple's quarterly results. The...
Apple (AAPL.US) gains 7.50% after announcing better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter of the 2023/2024 fiscal year. Total sales revenue...
The indices on Wall Street opened today with little change, and for the first few hours of the cash session, changes fluctuated around zero. However,...
Qualcomm gains 6.50% after quarterly results that exceeded expectations, reflecting a revival in the smartphone market. The company reported adjusted revenues...
Wall Street Opens with Slight Gains Dollar Index Gains in the First Part of the Day Bond Yields Decline Following Fed Decision Markets today...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - Durable Goods for March: Factory orders ex transportation: actual 0.5% MoM; previous 1.1% MoM; Factory...
Today, after the close of the trading session on Wall Street, financial results for the first quarter of the year will be presented by Apple (AAPL.US),...
US jobless claims came in 207k vs 211k exp. and 208k previously (continued claims 1,774 mln vs 1,79 mln exp. and 1,781 mln previously) US productivity...