The British parliament rejects the Brexit timetable
The UK lawmakers reject the Brexit timetable by 322 votes against, mainly by DUP votes. 308 voted for the timetable. Johnson said that he is disappointed...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
The UK lawmakers reject the Brexit timetable by 322 votes against, mainly by DUP votes. 308 voted for the timetable. Johnson said that he is disappointed...
UK lawmakers pass the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement for the first time in history. The votes in favor are 329 and 299 against. Now the timetable vote is...
Summary: UK MPs to vote on withdrawal agreement US stocks trade near record peak CAD mixed after election and retail sales Oil...
There’s been a sharp move higher in both Oil and Oil.WTI in recent trade after Reuters reported that OPEC are to consider deeper oil cuts at the...
Summary: S&P500 just over 0.5% from all-time high P&G to gain after outlook raised CAD falls back as retail sales miss October...
Corn Corn price reacted to the technical level - 400 cents per bushel The latest WASDE report showed ending stocks declining below 2 billion...
Summary: MPs to vote on withdrawal bill this evening (scheduled 7PM) Government expected to have narrow victory GBP pulls back...
SHS pattern can be spotted on the chart Buyers appeared at the key support Key resistance can be found at 5670 handle Looking at the...
Mixed beginning of the European session DE30 struggles near the 12750 pts handle SAP (SAP.DE) partnered with Microsoft (MSFT.US) European...
Summary: The Liberals are likely to win federal elections with a weakened mandate though A minority government is the most likely scenario for...
Polish construction output data to be released in the morning Brexit votes to be held in the evening 4 Dow Jones members to report...
US indices finished yesterday's session broadly higher with NASDAQ gaining the most (0.9%), SP500 rose 0.7% while Dow Jones increased 0.2% Sentiment...
Summary: GBPUSD hits new 5 ½ month high above $1.30 Gains come despite no meaningful vote today US stocks start the new...
As should come as little surprise to those who follow John Bercow, the speaker of the house has announced that there will be no meaningful Brexit vote...
Summary: US benchmarks gain on Kudlow comments Small-caps move up near 1-month high Halliburton profits fall on weak NA...
Summary: Canadians are going to ballot boxes today A final outcome is likely to be a toss-up as Conservatives and Liberals go neck-and-neck Trudeau...
AUDUSD is trading in a downward trend Double bottom pattern can be spotted on the chart The key resistance can be found at 0.6875 handle The...
Key World economies look ahead to flash October PMIs Last ECB meeting with Draghi at the helm China’s growth slows, Korean trade plunges Europe...
Summary: Markets seemingly still hopeful Boris’s deal could pass UK MPs expected to vote in the coming days GBPUSD moves...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator