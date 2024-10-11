Stock Market Comment: Volkswagen delays decision on investment in Turkey
Italian government aims to tackle tax evasion in the country Volkswagen postpones investment decision amid unrest in Syria Ericsson...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Italian government aims to tackle tax evasion in the country Volkswagen postpones investment decision amid unrest in Syria Ericsson...
The British pound is reversing its previous gains following subsequent Bloomberg headlines saying the DUP will not vote for Johnson’s Brexit deal. GBPUSD,...
Several sources have now confirmed that the Brexit deal has been reached sending GBP and indices sharply higher. DE30 test 12800 – level not seen...
Summary: UK retail sales M/M: 0.0% vs -0.2% M/M exp. -0.3% prior Brexit remains front and centre for GBP EU summit begins; DUP...
European indices move higher on trade optimism DE30 extends gains after closing above 12650 pts Investors call on Wirecard (WDI.DE)...
Polish data expected to show acceleration in wage growth EU summit starts today, UK retail sales to be published in the morning Oil...
Summary: Australian labour market added almost 15k new jobs in September A drop in unemployment was offset by a corresponding decline in participation Aussie...
The GBPUSD has declined immediately following Bloomberg headlines that DUP could not support of current suggestions on customs. The party also adds that...
US indices closed lower on Wednesday, though the losses were rather small with NASDAQ falling 0.3%, SP500 moving down 0.2% and Dow Jones shedding...
Summary: GBP traders await big moves with Brexit deal in focus GBPUSD hits 5-month high ahead of EU summit Disappointing retail...
Summary: US500 still near 3000 handle Disappointing US retail sales data has little impact Canadian CPI misses forecasts Stock...
Summary: DE30 is trading at YTD highs US500 near 3000 pts, remains close to ATH A reversal pattern can be spotted on CHFPLN DE30 The...
Summary: September retail sales come in well below expectations US dollar dips on the data, but quickly reverses its losses Rate cut odds may...
GBPUSD surges following reports saying that the main stumbling block towards the deal was removed. The Democratic Unionist Party is said to accept the...
EURUSD continues to move sideways The price rebounded from the key support at 1.10 USD The EURUSD is trading sideways between 1.10 and...
Last week saw the GBPUSD post its largest 2-day rally in over a decade as the pound surged across the board on rising hopes of a new Brexit deal. With...
Recent remarks from the EU say that Brexit deal is rather impossible unless the UK moves with further proposals. The European Union indicates that technical...
Summary: UK CPI Y/Y: +1.7% vs +1.8% exp. +1.7% prior Barnier and Boirs meeting in focus for GBP traders GBPUSD remains close to...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator