DE30 pulls back from YTD highs
European equities move lower after mixed opening DE30 struggles near late-July peak Wacker Chemie (WCH.DE) slumps after cutting full-year...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
The South African rand has fallen sharply against the US dollar as the state power company Eskom announced rolling blackouts this morning. The...
CPI data from the United Kingdom, the euro area and Canada US retail sales data for September to be released in the early afternoon Fed...
Summary: Price growth in the third quarter slowed down, though a deceleration was a touch smaller than expected Core prices keep hovering slightly...
US indices ended yesterday’s session with solid gains with NASDAQ gaining 1.2%, SP500 rising 1% and Dow Jones climbing 0.9% On the...
Summary: GBPUSD surges above $1.27 on draft Brexit deal reports DE30 hits YTD high Mixed results for banks as US earnings season...
There’s been a swift move higher in the pound in recent trade after news crossed the wires that EU and UK negotiators are closing in on a draft Brexit...
Cocoa prices are rising sharply once again, gaining 2.7% on Tuesday. Prices are up nearly 15% over the past 2 months, partly on the back of stronger British...
Summary: US500 remains near recent highs Several major firms report earnings ahead of the open Focus on 5 financial stocks; JPM,...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Oil Compliance with OPEC output cut agreement stood at 200% in the previous month due to attacks on Saudi refineries Next OPEC+ meeting...
AUDUSD pulls back from the resistance at 61.8% Fibonacci retracement The key support can be found at lower limit of 1:1 structure The AUDUSD...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Latest UK jobs data shows hints of softening Brexit still the main driver ahead of EU summit GBP remains near recent...
European shares open higher but trim gains during the first hour DE30 struggles at 112.8% exterior retracement of early-October dip Wirecard...
Summary: Chinese headline price growth accelerates more than expected Food prices remain a prime reason why prices in the Chinese economy keep...
German ZEW index for October expected to move lower UK wage growth to remain unchanged in August Number of major US companies to...
Asian equities are mixed this morning except Japanese NIKKEI climbing as much as 1.9% as this market was off on Monday; SP500 futures point to a...
