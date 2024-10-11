Stocks recover from China comment; GBP pares gains as Brexit talks continue
Summary: Equities bounce after early weakness as China refuse to sign deal Mnuchin upbeat on future prospects Pound pares gains...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
There’s been some sizable selling seen in the crude markets today with both Oil (-2.8%) and Oil.WTI (-3.0%) tumbling lower. The declines began in...
Summary: US indices in the red on Chinese reluctance to sign trade deal Tsy Sec: Mnuchin says “progress made last week” US...
EURUSD pulls back from the resistance at 78.6% Fibonacci retracement The key support can be found at 1.10 The EURUSD bounced...
Donald Trump reiterated via Twitter that the United States is planning to impose “big” sanctions on Turkey. However, the US President said...
Summary: GBP trading lower on the day UK100 drops on China news UK banks in focus after Friday’s bumper gains After...
The recent reports say that China wants more talks ahead of signing the “initial” trade deal. The agreement that was reached last week says...
Chinese trade stays subdued, GDP print this Friday No signs of manufacturing pick up in Europe US consumer remains optimistic Asia...
European investors launch new week in gloomy moods DE30 pulls back from the resistance zone ranging above 12450 pts Rheinmetall (RHM.DE)...
Summary: The Fed announced it would start Treasury bills purchases in mid-October The program is aimed to boost the amount of reserves in the banking...
Turkish industrial production seen dropping in August Polish trade balance deficit seen widening in August Holidays in Canada and...
The US and China reached a temporary trade agreement being enough to hold off on a 5pp tariff increase scheduled for October 15, on the other hand,...
Summary: GBPUSD set for biggest 2-day gain in a decade CAD jumps as jobs data beats forecasts Indices at to recent gains on trade...
Bank of America Merrill Lynch issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following...
There’s been a clear move higher seen in the Canadian dollar in recent trade with the Loonie jumping across the board after the release of the latest...
Gold sinks on trade optimism The gold price broke below the lower limit of local consolidation range The gold market...
Summary: Bitcoin breaks down below $8600 Mayhem related to US-China trade talks as well as Brexit turmoil have supported digital coins SEC rejects...
EU's Tusk: "Johnson has promised to come forward with a solution that works for all". UK has not come forward with a realistic and...
