DE30: Bulls attempt to break out of bullish channel
Summary: European equities start higher on trade optimism DAX struggles around the upper bound of the bullish channel SAP (SAP.DE) rallies after...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Summary: Canadian jobs report to be released this afternoon US consumer confidence data for October on the agenda on Friday Trump and Liu He...
US equities finished yesterday’s trading with moderate gains following news that first day trade talks between US and Chinese officials went...
Summary: US stocks jump on Trump tweet US CPI misses estimates Pound spikes higher on upbeat joint statement UK data remains...
A joint statement from Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar has seen a spike higher in the pound. The message on Twitter read as follows: ...
There’s been a swift move higher in stocks in recent trade after Donald Trump took to Twitter with the following post: "Big day of negotiations...
Summary: US September CPI Y/Y: +1.7% vs +1.8% exp Trade in focus as US-China talks continue Markets await further news A...
Wall Street earnings season is just around the corner Airlines start to cancel 737 MAX orders as take-off may be delayed further Alphabet...
Triple top formation can be spotted on the chart The pair is testing the key support zone Looking at the D1 interval, one can...
Summary: UK GDP M/M: -0.1% vs 0.0% exp. Prior revised up by 0.1% to +0.4% GBP remains near recent lows The...
European indices slide at the beginning of Tuesday’s session DE30 upholds tight trading range Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) and Porsche...
Next round of trade talks begins today in Washington ECB to release minutes from the September meeting Grains await WASDE report...
Summary: FOMC minutes signal some officials were afraid of a liquidity squeeze A lot of conflicting headlines regarding US-Sino trade discussions Risk-on...
US indices finished yesterday’s trading broadly higher with NASDAQ climbing 1%, SP500 rising 0.9% and Dow Jones going up 0.7% During...
Minutes from the September FOMC meeting showed that there was a debate about when it is appropriate to end policy easing. A few bankers judged that market...
Summary: Mixed day for stocks Oil dips after inventory build GBP Spike fades along with deal hopes Turkey begins...
Minutes from the September FOMC meeting will be released at 7:00 pm (BST) and unveil reasons behind the second consecutive rate cut this year and may hint...
There’s been a bit of a pullback in the Oil markets following the release of the latest US inventory data with both Oil and Oil.WTI paring their...
Recep Erdgoan, the president of Turkey accounced that country begins offensive in Syria to force back Kurdish militians that control the border area. Excecpt...