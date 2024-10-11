Top three charts of the week: Oil WTI, Gold, USDJPY
Summary: Oil is trading above a key support at $51 A reversal pattern can be spotted at USDJPY In spite of bearish head...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Summary: Oil is trading above a key support at $51 A reversal pattern can be spotted at USDJPY In spite of bearish head...
If last week’s market moves were mainly driven by economic releases, the theme this week has been far more focused on politics with the latest developments...
Head and shoulders formation can be spotted on the chart The price rebounded from the neck line Looking at the D1 interval...
European indices shrug off early weakness DE30 bounces back above the 12000 pts handle Commerzbank (CBK.DE) considers “4-digit”...
API report hinted at bigger than expected build. Will DoE data confirm? Fed Chairman Powell scheduled to speak Traders await FOMC...
Summary: Fed’s Powell announced yesterday the central bank would start purchasing Treasury bills This step is designed to boost the amount...
US indices finished yesterday’s trading well below the flat line - NASDAQ lost 1.7%, SP500 slid 1.6% and Dow Jones fell 1.2% Weakish...
Summary: GBPUSD falls to 1-month low below $1.22 as Brexit concerns weigh Most indices in the red as US-China hopes fade Domino’s...
The pound is the worst performing major currency today, dropping against all its peers as any hopes that the UK and EU will agree upon a new Brexit deal...
Oil Saudi Arabia informed that it has fully restored output capacity lost during drone attacks Oil prices dropped below pre-attack levels Market...
Summary: Trade concerns to weigh on US benchmarks US500 (-0.6%) back below 2920 Dominos announced earnings miss Hopes...
FRA40 bounced off the lower limit of the earlier-broken Overbalance structure Possibility of extending downward move The nearest support...
Major stock market indices are trading lower on Tuesday as optimism ahead of trade talks scheduled for Thursday falters. Deepening of decline was triggered...
Summary: Reports that Brexit talks “close to breaking down” GBP trading lower across the board LSE shares swoon as...
DE30 slumps after failing to break above the 50% Fibo level of the latest downward move Wirecard (WDI.DE) gains on 2025 target increase Airbus...
Industrial production data from European countries to be released in the morning US PPI inflation expected to stay unchanged in September Fed...
Summary: NZ government shows a higher than forecast budget surplus in the 2019 fiscal year ended in June A higher surplus signals the country has...
US indices finished yesterday’s session lower losing between 0.3% and 0.5%; in Asia sentiment has improved notably with Chinese markets returning...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator