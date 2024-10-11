EURUSD in consolidation, DAX closes slightly below 12100
EURUSD is trading in consolidation range USDJPY returns over 107,00 DAX closes in plus slightly below 12 100 handle Today's session...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Indices from Wall Street set to launch new week in red due to trade concerns Workers’ strike at General Motors (GM.US) enters fourth...
EURUSD broke above the upper limit of Overbalance structure Pair with a chance for trend reversal EURUSD broke above the upper limit of...
US labour market decent but activity data nosedive European inflation adds pressure on the ECB Weak prints prevail in Asia US – economy...
Nordea issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
DE30 trades in the vicinity of the psychological 12000 pts barrier Bayer (BAYN.DE) surges as Roundup trial gets postponed Osram (OSR.DE)...
No key readings scheduled for Monday Brexit-headlines likely to steer the pound FOMC and ECB minutes to be released later this week Economic...
Summary: China is reportedly increasingly reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal with the US A Chinese offer to Washington, which will be submitted...
US indices finished Friday’s trading with decent gains following quite a solid print from the labour market; all three major indices rose 1.4%;...
Summary: US economy adds 136k new jobs in September Stocks extend recovery but initial USD strength fades Crypto newsletter: Markets...
Summary: US stocks rise to start final session of the week Markets react positively to jobs report Powell speech this evening...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: US economy adds 136k new jobs in September Jobless rate unexpectedly falls to 3.5% from 3.7% Wage growth disappoints producing a 2.9%...
The major economic report of non-farm payrolls in the US will be published at 01:30 pm (BST). Market consensus indicates a print of 145k which should be...
Double top pattern can be spotted on the chart USDJPY broke below the key support at 107.00 handle USDJPY is trading below the key support...
Summary: Most of crypto markets have settled down this week following the last week declines EOS is stuck in a bullish channel IOTABTC keeps...
Summary: Lots of Brexit noise but lack of clarity GBP little changed from a week ago BP shares gain as Dudley announces...
DE30 remains close to the key support zone Infineon (IFX.DE) jumps as Nikkei reports demand for new iPhone is stronger than expected Allianz...
