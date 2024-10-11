Economic calendar: All eyes on US jobs report
NFP report expected to show an addition of 140k jobs Canadian survey data forecasted to improve in September Powell to make opening...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Summary: Economic releases from the US have been gloomy Market participants have doubled down on deeper rate cuts this year “Bad data is...
US equities made an impressive U-turn on Thursday as investors’ hope for deeper rate cuts strengthened following a dismal non-manufacturing...
Summary: ISM non-manufacturing PMI: 52.6 vs 55.0 exp. 56.4 prior Gold spikes higher while USD swoons Stocks bounce from 5-week...
S&P 500 has rebounded significantly from the important support zone of 2850 points as Fed fund futures are now pricing a 92% probability of interest...
Summary: ISM non-manufacturing PMI: 52.6 vs 55.0 exp. 56.4 prior Gold spikes, US stocks and USD both fall The leading...
Summary: ISM in focus after impact of Tuesday’s releases NFP release also on the radar S&P500 languishes near...
EURUSD is trading below the upper limit of Overbalance structure The main trend remains downward EURUSD remains in a long-term downward...
The pound versus the greenback is testing the highest from October 1 as Boris Johnson said that EU will examine UK proposals objectively. Johnson said...
Disastrous exports data does not bode well for the Korean economy US brokerage stocks plummet as Charles Schwab (SCHW.US) ramps up price...
Summary: UK services PMI: 49.5 vs 50.3 exp. 50.6 prior Reading hints at fair chance of technical recession Minimal reaction in...
CAC40 (FRA40) bounces higher after WTO ruling Luxury goods companies jump as US tariffs are seen less damaging than expected Airbus...
Non-manufacturing ISM expected to decline Range of central bankers scheduled to deliver speeches German stock market remains shut...
Summary: The WTO ruled the US could retaliate for illegal government aid to Airbus The US is to implement duties on $7.5 billion worth of European...
US indices plunged on Wednesday with Dow Jones losing as much as 1.9%, SP500 fell 1.8% and NASDAQ declined 1.6%; bearish sentiment prevails also...
Since the beginning of the session there has been a negative sentiment on the stock market, with every hour the falls are getting deeper and deeper. The...
Summary: Stocks swoon further with US500 <2900 Dollar also declines with ADP fairly weak Gold pushes back above the $1500/oz...
The monthly US jobs report is often one of the biggest events for markets, but the upcoming data for September (released Friday 1:30PM BST) has taken on...
