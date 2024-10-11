Top three charts of the week: GBPUSD, CHFPLN, US30
Summary: Local double top formation can be spotted on CHFPLN chart Declines on stock markets deepen GBPUSD failed to break above the 1.2550 handle Let’s...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Summary: The US economy adds as many as 135k new jobs in September US dollar trades slightly lower against JPY The US economy added as many...
Summary: Boris Johnson delivers Tory party address Little further detail on Brexit proposals announced GBP remains mixed...
Contradictory signals on the gold market Head and shoulders formation can be spotted on the chart The buyers entered the market at...
Global stock markets plummet in response to disappointing ISM reading DE30 tests the lower limit of the Overbalance structure Covestro...
UK construction PMI expected to remain deep in contraction territory ADP to release employment report in the early afternoon National...
Summary: Boris Johnson is expected to put a proposal to the EU later today The EU denies it is ready to for any concessions on Irish backstop GBP...
US indices saw widespread declines on Tuesday following a grim manufacturing ISM reading; Dow Jones declined 1.3%, SP500 fell 1.2% and NASDAQ dived...
According to the people familiar with the matter, EU sees possible concessions if UK accepts backstop. GBPUSD spikes to the highest today after release...
Summary: ISM manufacturing PMI: 47.8 vs 50.4 exp. 49.12 prior Stocks swoon, USD pulls back, Gold spikes Improvement in UK data...
The US economy has been perceived as resistant to global slowdown. The latest ISM does not fit into that narrative though – a drop to 47.8...
Weak global data and RBA interest rate cut are weighing on currencies today leaving the US dollar to bear the brunt of adjustment. Indeed the AUDUSD is...
Oil Crude oil stockpiles sit near the seasonal low, what could exert some selling pressure on oil market Crude price sits below the 5-year...
Summary: US indices consolidate after strong weekly start S&P500 attempting to break out of falling channel Focus on ISM manufacturing...
Silver declined significantly over the past few sessions Broad zigzag correction could be on the cards Precious metals experienced...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the EURCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Summary: UK Manufacturing PMI: 48.3 vs 47.0 exp. 47.4 prior Rise largely due to one-off Brexit related quirks GBPUSD back in prior...
DE30 eyes a test of the upper limit of the Overbalance structure Deutsche Post (DPW.DE) presented strategy through 2025 Deutsche...
Summary: RBA delivers another rate cut this year, but strikes more balanced tone Aussie declines on the decision, though its weakness could be...
