BREAKING: US layoffs in Challenger report lower than previously
US Challenger Layoffs came in 64.789k vs 90.309k previoulsy
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
The key event this week was the Fed meeting. It was less hawkish than expected, with a rate hike explicitly ruled out. The market reaction was mixed, a...
Final April PMI from eurozone Germany. 42,5 Previously: 42.2 Eurozone. 45,7 Previously: 45.6 France 45.3 Previously: 44,9 Italy. 47.3 Previously:...
The USDJPY pair instantly recovered a good part of the losses today after the probable intervention of the Bank of Japan and is now gaining more than 1%,...
Higher stock market opening in Europe EURUSD back above 1.07 after Powell's comments yesterday Manufacturing PMIs of European economies, US...
Bond markets gained after Powell's speech yesterday, which was seen as rather dovish, looking at the piling up problems in US inflation readings Although...
The Fed’s latest meeting is over, and once more it has left its mark on financial markets. The Fed chair Jerome Powell’s press conference drove...
Fed holds rates steady as expected, but starts QT tapering from June 1st. Treasury bond reduction will be $25 billion, not $60 billion as previously....
US500 and US100 are paring back yesterday's losses, EURUSD is bouncing back, and gold is trading near yesterday's open, following Powell's...
The market has welcomed the Fed statement, and the S&P 500 is higher in its aftermath, the dollar is lower and Treasury yields are falling. There is...
The economy has made considerable progress toward dual goals. Inflation has eased substantially but remains too high Inflation is still too high and...
Market reaction to the Fed's decision has been muted. The dollar initially ticked lower, while stock indices gained when the Fed announced it would...
Key rate kept unchanged at 5.5% in line with expectations. Fed announced QT tapering. Fed decided to cut treasury runoff cap to $25B (previously...
WTI oil is losing nearly 3% today, testing around $79 per barrel, following the release of a DOE report showing a 7.26 million bbl inventory build, against...
Crude oil inventories: +7.265 mb (expected: -2.3 mb; previously: -6.368 mb) Gasoline inventories: +0.344 mb (expected: -1.02 mb; previously: -0.634...
ISM Manufacturing for April: 49.2 (expected: 50; previously: 50.3) Prices paid: 60.9 (expected: 55.4; previously: 55.8) New orders: 49.1 (expected:...
U.S. index futures trade roughly flat ahead of Fed decision; tech sector sentiment is weak today; US100 loses 0.17% Super Micro Computer's (SMCI.US)...
S&P PMI Manufacturing from US came in 50 vs 49.9 exp. and 49.9 previously Now Wall Street is waiting for more important reading of ISM Manufacturing...
Pfizer reported better-than-expected Q1 2024 results, demonstrating resilience to the decline in COVID-19 vaccine and drug sales. The company raised its...
US April ADP data came in 192k vs 180k exp. and 184k in previously reading US April service-providing jobs were up to 145,000, goods-producing jobs...