Economic calendar: Focus on US and UK survey data
UK manufacturing PMI expected to remain in contraction territory in September Data from member countries does not bode well for European...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Wall Street ended yesterday’s session with moderate gains; in Asia NIKKEI rises 0.7% and KOSPI is up by 0.4% while Chinese markets are closed...
Summary: Strong moves lower in Gold, Silver & Platinum EURUSD falls to lowest level in over 2 years Navarro quashes latest...
There’s been some strong selling seen in the precious metals space in recent trade with Gold falling below the $1480/oz mark triggering a wave of...
Summary: Navarro dismisses reports US to restrict Chinese companies US indices to begin little changed Apple receives broker...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
There’s been some selling seen in the EURUSD in recent trade with the world’s most popular FX pair falling below the 1.09 handle to trade at...
Head and shoulders formation can be spotted on the chart Overbalance methodology does not hint at trend reversal yet A reversal could...
Key US economic data ahead Sentiment in Europe deteriorates Weak data from Japan, Chinese PMI ticks up Europe – PMIs plummet, sentiment...
Nordea issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Q2 contraction confirmed in UK Minimal negative impact seen on the markets GBPUSD holds above prior support zone A...
DE30 trades sideways in between 12370 pts handle and 61.8% Fibo level Henkel (HEN3.DE) dips after receiving a downgrade at BofAML Siemens...
Preliminary inflation data from euro area countries Second release of the UK GDP report for Q2 WTO expected to issue a ruling on...
Summary: Business confidence data for September comes in below expectations Profit expectations deteriorate to the lowest since 2009 Kiwi dives...
Wall Street finished Friday’s session with declines on the news that the US could consider delisting of Chinese companies from US markets;...
S&P 500 is down by more than 0.2% after release an information that White House weighs limits on US portfolio flows into China. This move wyold have...
Summary: Oil bounces strongly after falling on sanctions news GBP recovers after talk of BoE rate cuts US stocks set for mixed...
Summary: Durable goods orders beats; Core PCE misses S&P500 trades towards the middle of weekly range Market remains between...
OIL and OIL.WTI prices are taking another nosedive after Reuters reported that the United States offered to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for talks....