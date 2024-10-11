Economic calendar: PMI indices in the spotlight
German PMI data to be released in the morning ECB President Draghi to testify on monetary policy in European Parliament US manufacturing...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
German PMI data to be released in the morning ECB President Draghi to testify on monetary policy in European Parliament US manufacturing...
Summary: Donald Trump said he was not interested in a partial deal with China A Chinese delegation was told not to visit US cornfields in Montana...
US equities finished Friday’s session lower following the news that China would not visit US cornfields in Montana At the same time,...
Summary: US indices trade close to all-time highs DE30: Covestro shares struggle near resistance GBP set for 3rd consecutive...
News that the New York Fed has announced a series of 14-day repos starting on Tuesday is the latest development in a line of short-term funding issues...
Summary: US indices remain well supported near record highs S&P500 set for 4th green W1 candle in a row CAD falls as retail...
Summary: Bitcoin comes back above $10k after an EA's tweet Litecoin retains its bullish momentum Portugal approves a directive aiming to...
Upbeat moods on the European stock markets The French index reached fresh ATH During Friday's session we can observe good moods...
Summary: GBP set for another green week Largest gains seen in GBPAUD and GBPNZD Has sterling gone too far, too fast? It’s...
German government expected to present major climate protection plan today DE30 seesaws within the resistance zone ranging 12420-12450 pts Covestro...
Summary: Headline price growth moved down in August Core inflation measures were mixed Data increases pressure on BoJ to take action next month The...
Polish retail sales growth expected to slow Canadian retail sales seen increasing in July FED and ECB members to speak throughout...
Wall Street finished broadly unchanged on Thursday, while equities in Asia are registering modest rises this morning Oil prices are gaining...
Summary: Indices gain after dipping on the Fed USDBRL soars as Brazil cuts rates BoJ hints at possible action in October Muted...
Summary: Philly Fed beats estimates US indices all called to open higher Equities fully recover post FOMC dip After...
The central bank of Brazil cut interest rates by 50bps to a record low level of 5.5% yesterday leading to a major sell-off in the real today. The decision...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Higher volatility on the CHF market after the SNB decision EURCHF bounces off the key technical support Although SNB's decision...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator