Muted market reaction as BOE stands pat
Summary: BOE keep rates unchanged at 0.75 MPC vote 9-0 in favor of the decision GBP pairs and UK100 little changed The...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Russell 2000 (US2000) fails to break above key resistance zone Major workers strike at General Motors (GM.US) Trade war and break-up...
DE30 attempts to break above the resistance zone ranging above 12420 pts handle E.ON (EOAN.DE) increase stake in Innogy to 90% Deutsche...
The Norwegian krone is climbing after the central bank decided to hike rates by 25 basis points. Nevertheless, the Norges Bank also suggested that rates...
SNB, BoE, Norges Bank and SARB to announce rate decision today UK retail sales growth expected to decelerate Another piece of data...
Summary: Bank of Japan keeps monetary policy settings unchanged Some voices to strengthen monetary easing by lowering short-term interest rates Possible...
US equities were broadly unchanged on Wednesday following a 25 bps rate cut delivered by the Federal Reserve; at the same time the US dollar strengthened...
The US Fed cut rates but the market reaction is clearly negative – US dollar gains, gold and silver move lower and stocks go down as well as there...
Federal Reserve decided to cut interest rate by 25 bp to 2.00% from 2.25% in line with market expectations. Additionally dot plot shows that 7...
There’s been a move higher in the price of Oil in recent minutes after two key developments, the release of DOE inventory figures and a press conference...
Summary: US session to be dominated by Fed decision (7PM BST) 25 bps cut expected; dot plots and Presser could hold the key S&P500...
Local consolidation range on M15 interval The market is looking forward to the Fed's decision An upward trend can be spotted on H1 interval Looking...
The US Fed will announce its decision today at 7pm BST (8pm CEST) that will be followed by a post-meeting conference 30 minutes later. As the second rate...
Gargantuan volatility on the oil market S&P500 index eyes painting fresh ATH GBPUSD broke above another resistance, 1.2700 handle...
Summary: UK CPI Y/Y: +1.7% vs +1.8% exp. +2.1% prior Core reading falls to lowest level since Nov 2016 GBPUSD dips back below...
DE30 bounces off the 33-period moving average on H4 interval Wirecard (WDI.DE) jumps higher on strategic partnership with SoftBank Deutsche...
FOMC to announce interest rate decision in the evening Markets expect a deceleration in the UK price growth Canadian inflation...
Summary: Japan’s overall exports for August tumbled 8.2% YoY while imports also suffered a meaningful decrease Shipments to China suffered...
Summary: US equity markets finished yesterday’s trading with some gains as NASDAQ rose 0.4%, SP500 rose 0.3% and Dow Jones ticked up 0.1% On...