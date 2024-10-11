Market Alert: Crude Oil spikes sharply higher after attack on Saudi Arabia
Summary: Oil prices experience largest jump in % terms in nearly 3 decades Gains pared as Saudi and US state willingness to offset shock Length...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Main European stock market indices started the week lower DE30 tries to cover downward price gap Lufthansa (LHA.DE) sinks on oil...
- Light calendar at the beginning of a new week - UK PM Johnson to meet with EC head Juncker - Empire manufacturing index to be released in the early...
Summary: Saudi Arabia’s largest oil facility was attacked over the weekend It has caused gargantuan disruptions to global crude supply The...
Brent oil surges more than 10% while WTI oil is up almost 9% this morning following a strike on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil facility over the...
Summary: Wall St. looks to end good week at record high UK stocks and GBP on track for another weekly gain DE30: Stocks grind...
Summary: S&P500 comes within 5 points of record peak Solid US retail sales; Uni Mich beats forecasts Apple shares decline...
US Core inflation picks up UK labour market backs up GBP China trade remains sluggish US – is growing inflation a sign of economic strength? A...
Summary: European equities have kicked off the day with modest rises ECB delivers a substantial easing package but it could be spoilt by a contentious...
Summary: More gains for UK100 and GBP Did Draghi cause the reversal after ECB? Double bottom forming in EURUSD Compared...
Summary: US retails sales reading is expected to be the most important one on Friday Preliminary UoM reading on consumer confidence Some readings...
Summary: Trump administration officials have discussed offering to China an interim trade agreement which would even roll some tariffs back Equities...
Summary: ECB announce 10 bps depo cut and restart QE Initial dovish moves pare during press conference US markets sensitive to...
Summary: Stocks volatile and headline-driven US indices rally on trade breakthrough and ECB stimulus S&P500 within 0.5% of...
- Apple (AAPL.US) held annual product event on Tuesday - New iPhones to come with a lower price tag - Lack of 5G compatibility can be seen as a setback -...
Summary: Euro continues sliding as Draghi speaks during his press conference Draghi stresses downside risks ahead, ECB cuts macro forecasts Details...
The euro is jumping up and down after the ECB cut its deposit euro by 10bps, as expected. Other rates were left unchanged. At the same time, the ECB will...
Summary: Oil drops on reports of softer US stance on Iran Markets await key ECB decision Will Draghi deliver in penultimate policy...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
