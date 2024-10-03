💲USD gains before the Fed
The Fed will publish its decision at 7 PM GMT today, chair Powell's press conference will be held at 7:30 PM GMT p.m. No new macroeconomic...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Cocoa futures, have lost more than 27% over the past two sessions, approaching a record two-day low, dating back to 1960. The near 20% rebound from the...
Shares of the Uranium Energy Corp (UEC.US) gain almost 5% in pre-market trading after US senate passed a Russian uranium import ban, sending the bill to...
UK Manufacturing PMI (final) came in 49.1 vs 48.7 expected and 48.7 previously GBP strengthen slightly after higher than expected final PMI reading...
European exchanges remain closed due to holidays Markets await macro data from the US (ADP report, JOLTS, ISM manufacturing) Fed decision and Powell's...
The biggest cryptocurrency extends downward correction today, with prices falling for a moment even $58.000 support zone. US dollar gains and USDIDX hits...
After yesterday's weak session on Wall Street, which was marked by declines in technology companies and a nearly 2% sell-off on the Nasdaq100, APAC...
AMD announced results for the first quarter of 2024, which were mostly in line with analyst expectations. The company's revenue was $5.47 billion,...
Amazon has shown very solid Q1 2024 results, once again surpassing analysts' expectations, both in terms of revenue and earnings per share (EPS). The...
The last trading session of April on world markets brings a deterioration in investor sentiment. European indices DAX and CAC40 lost today almost 1%....
The U.S. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) is reclassifying marijuana as a less-dangerous drug, according to Associated Press (AP) reports, which has...
US stocks are a sea of red on Tuesday as a mixture of fundamental data and jitters ahead of the Fed meeting knock risk sentiment. The economic backdrop...
The most important report of the day as far as the U.S. market and the Big-Tech sector is concerned will be Amazon's (AMZN.US) quarterly report today....
Wall Street opens in a weaker sentiment. US100 and US500 futures lose 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively Eli Lilly (LLY.US) and PayPal (PYPL.US) stocks dominate...
Ethereum is losing more than 5.5% today after spot ETFs in Hong Kong disappointed the expectations of some investors and did not prove to be a catalyst...
US CB Consumer Confidence came in 97 vs 104 exp. and 103.1 revised, previously data US Chicago PMI came also weaker than expected, showing 37.9 vs...
MoM GDP reading from Canada (April) came in 0.2% vs 0.3% exp. and 0.4% previously Weaker than expected Canadian GDP data pressured the Canadian...
PayPal (PYPL.US) shares are gaining nearly 7.5% ahead of the opening of today's trading session on Wall Street, following the release of better-than-expected...
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) are gaining 0.70% in pre-market trading ahead of the publication of their first-quarter results, which are expected...
The largest of the cryptocurrencies Bitcoin loses more than 3% today and retreats to $61,000, while the largest of the 'altcoins, Ethereum, records...