Economic calendar: Day of PMIs, Labour Day in the US
PMI readings for August from European economies SNB data on sight deposits (the indicator pointing to possible FX intervention) Holiday...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
PMI readings for August from European economies SNB data on sight deposits (the indicator pointing to possible FX intervention) Holiday...
Summary: Chinese official manufacturing PMI falls in August, while the Markit index sees a jump at the same time; mixed readings from other Asian...
Summary: EURUSD falls below $1.10 to trade at 2-year low Pound set for mixed week despite Brexit headlines Stocks pullback into...
Summary: Impressive rally on silver market The gold pulls back from YTD highs A chance for a short-term correction? Impressive rally on...
Summary: US stocks look to follow Europe higher S&P500 probing key resistance 2944 Google unearth iPhone spyware attack The...
Citi issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Nickel continues its rally after Indonesia confirmed that the country will push ahead with a ban of exports of nickel ore from the end of December. The...
Summary: Brexit back at the forefront of GBP traders' minds Headline risk remains high going forward FTSE set for another...
Summary - Bundesbank will not oppose negative-yielding mortgages - Inverse head and shoulders pattern on DE30 chart still in play - Vonovia (VNA.DE)...
Summary - August’s CPI reading for the euro area - Canadian economy expected to had grown 3% YoY in Q2 2019 - Olli Rehn to speak at 10:00 am...
Summary: Equities have rebounded noticeably on the back of trade optimism China said it wanted to focus on removing new tariffs in order to prevent...
Summary: Equities rise on reports of US-China talks Germany considers cutting corporate tax Stock of the week: Duke Energy What...
Equity indices moves sharply higher this Thursday on exchange of trade talk between the US and China that could offer some hope that the new tariffs could...
Summary: Equities jump on US-China trade hopes US Q2 GDP (+2.0%) meets forecasts S&P500 eyeing up 2944 resistance once more Futures...
Summary - Duke Energy (DUK.US) surged to fresh all-time high - Electric utility remains key segment for the company - Company increases investment...
Summary: Binance offers a lending product allowing to earn up to 15% per year (annualized) A pharmacy chain in Venezuela to begin accepting cryptocurrency...
Summary: Outrage as UK PM shuts down parliament to protect Brexit plan Boris announced shutdown will run till 14th October GBP...
Summary - Equities rise following optimistic trade comments from China - DAX (DE30) revisist resistance zone ranging above the 11775 handle - Wirecard...
