Economic calendar: US GDP report in the spotlight
Summary - Second release of the US GDP data for the second quarter - German inflation expected to slow - Bank of Mexico to release minutes in the...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: NZ dollar leads the losses in early European trading on Thursday following a dismal reading on business confidence Australian private...
Summary: GBP swoons as Boris suspends parliament Oil extends gains after massive inventory drawdown Stocks recover from soft start DE30:...
Summary: DOE Inventories: -10.0M vs -2.9M exp. API: -11.1M Drops also seen in subcomponents Oil builds on earlier gains above...
Summary: Polish zloty under pressure GBPPLN broke above the key resistance USDPLN at YTD highs CHFPLN remains above the 4.00 handle USDPLN...
Summary: US stock markets to start lower S&P500 futures back below 2860 Will month-end rebalancing come into play? After...
Summary - DAX (DE30) tests 50- and 200-hour moving averages - Germany changes frequency auctions accounting rules - Cypress Semiconductor shareholders...
Summary: Talk of new parliamentary session not starting till Oct 14th Would reduce chances to prevent no-deal Brexit GBP...
Summary - Crucial day for the Italian politics - Will DOE report confirm massive drop hinted by API yesterday? - Q&A session to follow speeches...
Summary: NZD and AUD lead the losses in G10 this morning while the US dollar climbs across the board Australia reported disappointing data regarding...
Summary: Silver surges over 2% to move above $18 Recovery seen in equities faces test DE30: Axel Springer to leave MDAX index Germany...
Coffee According to FAO, coffee crop yield in Brazil increased 40% over the past decade and stand at around 1.5 tonne per hectare. Yields in Vietnam...
Summary: US indices green ahead of cash open Stocks look to recover from Friday’s rout S&P500 back above 2890 There...
Summary: GBPUSD bounces off the support area at 1.2100 US500 tries to recover after recent declines Silver reaches YTD highs The...
Silver prices are soaring today by 1.3% and reaching the highest level since September 2017 at nearly $17.90 per ounce. Precious metals are big winners...
Summary: German final Q2 GDP Q/Q: -0.1% vs -0.1% exp EURUSD remains near recent lows Pound gains on Starmer comments The...
Summary - Lacklustre start to the European session - DAX (DE30) test 200-hour moving average - Vonovia (VNA.DE) tries to recover from yesterday’s...
Summary - Hungarian central bank expected to leave rates unchanged - Major deterioration forecasted in Conference Board data - BoE’s Tenreyro...
