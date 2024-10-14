Rebound in equities, caution in FX after G7 summit
Summary: US equities finished the first trading day this week clearly higher following a slew of misleading comments from both China and the US on...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
More
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
Summary: US equities finished the first trading day this week clearly higher following a slew of misleading comments from both China and the US on...
Summary - Stock markets push higher on optimistic trade comments - Donald Trump may meet with Iranian President - France and the United States reached...
Summary - US equity indices poised to open higher on optimistic trade comments - S&P 500 (US500) bounces off the lower limit of the trading range -...
Summary: Temporary relief on the stock markets after the turbulent end of the previous week The US-China trade war is again at the top of the agenda US500,...
Summary - IFO Business Climate index drops more than expected - DAX (DE30) painting inverse head and shoulders pattern? - German residential companies...
Summary: Donald Trump decided to respond to the Chinese retaliatory tariffs on Friday contributing to a further trade dispute escalation PBoC has...
Summary: Stocks swoon, Gold jumps and USD falls after Trump tweet US president launches stunning attack on China and Powell Powell...
A text of the eagerly anticipated speech from Fed chair Jerome Powell has been released in recent minutes, with the overall tone pretty balanced and fairly...
US PMIs down again, manufacturing in contraction Mixed data from Europe Korean trade war another risk on a global map US – PMIs once...
Summary: China announce new round of tariffs on US products US markets to start lower by around 1% Powell speech due shortly -...
Summary: Precious metals may correct recent rally Gold bounces off the key resistance from W1 interval Silver is trading below $17.25 handle The...
Equity markets are tumbling with less than 2 hours ahead of the much anticipated Jackson Hole speech from FOMC chairman after China said it would introduce...
Summary: GBP gaining across the board again FTSE on course to end losing streak Fed’s Powell speech (3PM BST) key for both...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long posiiton on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary - European stocks rise ahead of Jackson Hole meeting - DAX (DE30) continues to trade below important price zone - Kloeckner (KCO.DE) surges...
Summary - Central bankers’ meeting in Jackson Hole starts today - Jerome Powell and Mark Carney among today’s speakers - Canadian retail...
Summary: A speech given by RBNA Governor Adrian Orr has supported the NZ dollar Japanaese headline price growth disappoints, core measures little...
Summary: Positive remarks from Merkel boost the pound Eurozone data remains weak despite topping estimates Equities...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator