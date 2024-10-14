GBPUSD soars as Merkel hints at backstop solution
The GBPUSD currency pair has literally skyrocketed as Germany’s Angela Merkel said that finding backstop solution ahead of the Brexit date of 31...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: Nasdaq within striking distance of 7790 resistance Fed’s George delivers hawkish remarks Market await key...
Equity markets have seen a recovery lately as hopes for more economic stimulus are on the rise. There is no better opportunity to confront these views...
Summary: EU data tops estimates but remains pretty poor EURUSD remains in narrow range GBP treads water as Boris heads to France A plethora...
Summary - Unilever is one of the biggest consumer goods companies in the world - Importance of emerging markets for the company continues to grow -...
Summary - European equities trade mixed on Thursday - DE30 tries to break above the 11800 pts handle - Carriers in Indonesia may abandon Airbus (AIR.DE)...
Summary - German PMIs a key point of the European session - Polish retail sales growth expected to accelerate significantly - US manufacturing PMI...
Summary: Although most of Fed members saw a July rate cut as a mid-cycle adjustment, the central bank seems to be looking for other easing options...
The most important highlights from FOMC minutes: Most Fed officials viewed cut as a mid-cycle adjustment Fed officials stressed need for fed flexibility Several...
Summary: Strong gains seen in European indices DE30: Bayer sells animal health unit Wall St also firmly in the green FOMC...
Equity markets are surging again on Wednesday led by the French FRA40 (+2%). Those gains are followed closely by markets in Italy (+1.8%) and Germany (+1.7%)...
Summary: US benchmarks sitting on sizable gains Volatility index trying to move back lower 2945 remains key level for S&P500 After...
Summary: GBPUSD rebounds off the key support zone from the W1 Interval Main trend remains downward Boris Johnson to meet with G7 leaders...
Summary: More and more crypto-based projects are looking at overseas markets Can a new PBoC’s digital currency be actually named in such...
Deutsche Bank issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Broad gains seen across European markets EU50 pokes above prior resistance at 3380 UK PM to meet key European leaders There’s...
Summary - European stocks surge on Wednesday - DAX (DE30) reaches short-term resistance zone - Bayer (BAYN.DE) sells animal health unit to Elanco European...
Summary - FOMC minutes to be released in the evening - Canadian CPI inflation forecasted to have decelerated below 2% in July - Another solid reading...
