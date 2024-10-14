Stocks move down, Italian PM Conte resigns
Summary: US indices finished yesterday’s session lower, Asian indices are mixed a while before the close PM Giuseppe Conte hands his resignation...
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: Pound soars on Merkel’s comments GBP earlier had fell after Boris letter US indices pull back DE30: Wirecard...
Summary: US indices to begin near recent highs Rosengren doesn’t see need to lower rates Home Depot to gain after earnings...
Summary: GBPPLN bounces off the 1:1 market geometry EURUSD remains under bears’ pressure Time to correction on the gold market? GBPPLN...
Oil: Gibraltar releases captured Iranian tanker United States still want to prevent the tanker from reaction its destination (allegedly Syria) Tanker...
Summary: Pound moving lower across the board FTSE working on 4th consecutive daily gain BHP drops despite record dividend The...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary - European indices see limited gains on Tuesday morning - DAX (DE30) struggles to find direction at the beginning of the session - Wirecard...
Summary - Polish wage growth expected to rebound after major dip in June - CAD awaits manufacturing sales data - Oil traders higher ahead of stockpiles...
Summary: Australian dollar leads the gains in G10 following the RBA minutes as exporters hedge their positions PBoC’s Vice Governor suggests...
Summary: Stock indices gain to start the week FTSE back at 200 day SMA Turkey leads EM currencies lower Pound lower on...
Strong sentiment usually favours emerging market currencies but that is not the case this Monday. While rumours of fiscal expansion in Germany and US license...
Summary: US indices up 1+% before opening bell White House considering more tax cuts S&P500 back in 8/21 EMA zone US...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Indices correct recent declines Donald Trump says that relations with China are good, but he is not ready to sign a trade agreement DAX...
Summary: Stocks rise on talk of fiscal stimulus FTSE back at 200 day SMA GBP drifts after no-deal report leaked Equities...
Summary - Olaf Scholz hints at possible stimulus when recession hits - DE30 break above the downward sloping trendline - Upbeat sentiment lifts German...
Summary - Second release of European CPI for July - United States to announce decision on Huawei today - Busy week ahead with central banks in the...
