Economic calendar: US decision on Huawei
Summary - Second release of European CPI for July - United States to announce decision on Huawei today - Busy week ahead with central banks in the...
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: Equity markets in Asia trade higher following the strong end of Friday’s trading in the US US President Donald Trump signalled he...
Summary: European and US indices recover some recent declines Der Spiegel report highlights German fiscal stimulus US housing...
Summary: - Gold price reacts to the key resistance from the W1 Interval - Silver is once again trying to break through the resistance zone...
Summary: US benchmarks trading higher ahead of cash session S&P500 set for 3rd consecutive weekly decline Housing starts drop...
US consumer shows resilience Recession concerns mount in Europe Chinese economy slows in July US – strong sales lifts US dollar This...
After another tumultuous week market sentiment improves on Friday and that is felt especially across emerging markets where currencies were under selling...
Summary - Start to LSE trading was delayed due to a technical glitch - DAX (DE30) approaches short-term resistance zone - Tech stock trade higher...
Summary: Pound set for weekly gains across the board EURGBP close to bearish engulfing on W1 FTSE start delayed; Set for 3rd weekly...
Summary - US housing market data expected to improve against June - More weakness expected from the Michigan data - Norges Bank Deputy Director to...
Summary: EURUSD plunges below 1.11 on Rehn policy comments Indices attempt to move higher after a major sell-off No clarity on trade issues may...
Summary: Markets remain highly sensitive to trade reports US Retail Sales top estimates UK consumer spending remains solid; GBP...
Summary: Wednesday saw the Dow post largest daily drop of the year Trade rumours continue to drive the markets Alibaba shares...
Data: US Retail Sales M/M: +0.7% vs +0.3% exp. 0.3% prior Core Retail Sales M/M: +1.0% vs +0.4% exp. +0.3% prior Philly Fed manufacturing...
Summary: German Dax falls close to 6-month low Tuesday’s bounce proves short-lived Is the weekly trend turning lower? W1 The...
Summary: UK retail sales for July M/M: +0.2% vs -0.2%. Prior +0.9% GBPCAD holding key support around 1.5750? FTSE near 5-month...
Summary: Asian indices mixed after US sell-off Chinese composite recovers from 2-year low Australian jobs growth beats estimates Wednesday...
Summary: Indices hand back Tuesday’s gains - and some Precious metals rise; Where next for Gold and Silver? UK inflation...
Summary: USDCHF is trading near the support zone at 0.9720 Breakout below could lead to a decline of 150 pips Reversal pattern...