Stocks decline on tensions, Argentinian election results pressure EM currencies
Summary - Global stock markets sink at the beginning of a new week - Safe havens currencies like CHF and JPY rally - Argentinian peso sinks after...
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary - Stocks and EM currencies drop at the beginning of a new week - S&P 500 (US500) turns lower after failing to overcome 50-session moving...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: DE30 rebounds from key resistance FRA40 reacts to trend line UK100 confirms downward trend The last few weeks...
Summary: European equity markets kickstart the new week higher German economy likely to have slipped into a recession in the second quarter DAX...
Summary: Swiss sight deposits data could shed more light on possible FX interventions Minutes from the latest meeting of the Romania’s central...
Summary: Fitch affirms Italan credit rating at BBB with a negative outlook, it also flags up downside risks to the fiscal outlook Wall Street ended...
Summary: European stocks drop as Italian coalition on the brink of collapse Wall St also lower; Uber swoons UK growth unexpectedly...
Summary: US indices remain near weekly highs Uber shares to start sharply lower US inflation drops; Canadian employment disappoints The...
UK GDP contracts in Q2 Japan, China show some resilience Canadian labour market softens Europe – more reasons for concerns At the...
Morgan Stanley recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 1.71 Target: 1.85 Stop: 1.6770 Morgan Stanley recommends...
Summary: Italy’s ruling populist coalition on the verge of collapse Vote of no confidence imminent; Elections probable ITA40...
Summary: UK 2nd quarter GDP Q/Q: -0.2% vs 0.0% exp. +0.5% prior 1st negative reading in 6 years GBPUSD revisits recent lows...
Summary: European markets start the day on the back foot, Italian shares plunge following the news about snap elections German exports slumped...
Summary: Preliminary GDP along with industrial output from the UK Canadian jobs report on the agenda US PPI to shed some light ahead of CPI data...
Summary: Japanese economy grew in Q2 more than expected as private consumption and investment helped offset a negative impact from net exports Chinese...
Summary: US stocks on track for 3rd consecutive daily gain Lyft jumps after earnings beat DE30: labour demand weakens in Germany NIckel...
Nickel prices are up more than 4% today which takes the rally close to 50% for the year (!) as investors are afraid that Indonesia will introduce a proposed...
