Market Update: Oil, UK Inflation, & Earnings

Join Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST on our Youtube Channel and find out what is moving markets

Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports.

Join here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idBN2fnFAQE

This is the busiest week of the month for UK data releases, and the impact on the pound will be watched closely. Wednesday’s UK CPI reading will be the most important determinant of the BOE’s next move, in our view. The big question for traders is how the economic data will impact UK asset prices. The week will end with UK retail sales data. The market is expecting retail sales to fall on a monthly basis in September, with retail sales ex auto fuel expected to decline by 0.3%.

Find out more with Kathleen at 12:30 BST.